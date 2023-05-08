Nunavik police are searching for a woman from Inukjuak who has been missing for at least two weeks.
Raingi Tukai, 38, is described by police as 5 foot 2 and 120 pounds.
Tukai was reported missing May 5, according to Capt. Melanie Panneton of Nunavik Police Service’s west division.
“The Nunavik Integrated Investigation Unit took over the investigation during the weekend,” Panneton said in an email Monday.
“We invite anyone who has information to contact the NPS Detachment of Inukjuak.”
The emergency phone number for the Inukjuak detachment is (819) 254-9111.
Inukjuak, located on the Hudson Bay coast, is Nunavik’s third-largest village with a population of around 1,800.