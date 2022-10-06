by Mark Page, Local Journalism Initiative reporter
Village of Slocan residents got a chance to meet the crowded field of candidates running for Village council at the all-candidates meeting on September 27. The 13 council and two mayoral candidates introduced themselves and their platforms to the 50 people filling the Slocan Legion Hall.
Gary Wright, former mayor of New Denver and moderator of the event, said that for such a small community, "you've got an incredible selection of people to choose from for candidates to run your village."
After brief introductions, candidates were asked to speak about their vision for the former sawmill site and their position on Slocan’s affordable housing project. Questions from the audience were next, followed by a two-minute wrap-up statement from each candidate.
The discussion focused on development throughout, with affordable housing, the water treatment plant, congestion at the waterfront, and increased tourism being the main flash points.
The proposed affordable housing development is an eight-unit complex to be built in the centre of town on the property where the soon-to-be demolished curling rink now sits. This location is new – a recent change from the previous location at the corner of Giffin Avenue and Slocan Street.
The former mill site on the shores of Slocan Lake was recently purchased by the Village, but no development master plan has been created yet.
Jessica Lunn, mayoral candidate
The incumbent mayor highlighted her experience, as well as her desire to engage with the community throughout the times ahead.
"I bring a depth of understanding surrounding how local government works," Lunn said, "as we navigate potentially difficult conversations and different viewpoints moving into this term."
On the mill site, Lunn talked about the need to have a public waterfront and private commercial space, and about the lengthy process of cleaning up the site.
As for the affordable housing project in town, Lunn was unequivocal in her support of the new eight-unit development. "We've heard... through all feasibility studies that affordable housing is needed in this community," Lunn said. "I'm 100% behind the project."
Dave Fredrickson, mayoral candidate
Fredrickson, former councillor, pledged to keep the public informed about council decisions while underscoring his past contributions to the community.
On affordable housing, Fredrickson acknowledged that “people need a place to live” but said he wanted to have a better idea of who it would be for and where it would be located, seeking "transparency with how you're going to fund it, how you're going to do it and who it's going to be for."
The mill site and waterfront are intertwined issues for Fredrickson. He said the current overuse of the waterfront is a major issue for village residents, and pointed out that many people from the region come to use it. He wants to find ways for Area H residents to contribute to waterfront upkeep.
Joanna Van Bynen, councillor candidate
For Van Bynen, the next council should focus on cleaning up the mill site and ensuring there is enough clean water for the affordable housing project.
Congestion at the waterfront needs to be addressed, she said. "Boats going down past my street – there is just nowhere to park," she said,. "It's just a big cluster down there."
Fixing these issues and others that have "fallen by the wayside" will further her goal of seeing the community grow and “be a beautiful community.”
Sophie Teare, councillor candidate
Teare spoke of the importance of keeping Slocan "sustainable and beautiful" during this time of growth.
On the affordable housing project, she said her concern “has always been in its location” and the traffic and septic issues that could arise.
Teare does not think it is realistic to push forward with a mill site master plan during the next term, but said steps can be taken now to start rehabilitating the area. "Natural remediation is one of these things that can happen immediately," she said.
Madeleine Perriere, councillor candidate
Incumbent councillor Perriere said that after years of service, she still has energy for the difficult tasks ahead, including the mill site cleanup and trying to solve the issues of an overworked public works department.
She feels that mill site development must be planned “with the mind that it is for the people of Slocan” and warned people that it would be a very long process. Her vision includes opening up the streets to the waterfront to avoid congestion.
Perriere said the whole council agreed that the affordable housing project was necessary, but she had issues with the original site. She added that the development is small enough that it will not change the face and character of the village, which she said is important to preserve.
Jordan Knott, councillor candidate
Knott called it an "exciting time in our community," saying he would like to see an expansion of the lakeshore park and that he supports what he calls "much needed" affordable housing in the community.
As owner of the Slocan Village Market, Knott said he gets a chance to hear the opinions and problems of the town's residents as they come and go from the store. Topping that list are issues with the public works department, he says.
"It's the number one concern I hear from members of the community," he said, "that the needs of the village are not being met by public works."
Knott said the use of volunteers and grants to help solve the problem are great ideas but other solutions like providing bear-proof garbage cans could also help ease the workload.
Merina Matthew, councillor candidate
Matthew is new to Slocan and said she has "never found a place that has a better community feel.”
However, she and her family have struggled to find a place to live. "The need for housing in this valley is incredible," she said. "…No one would rent to us. And why? Because we had some animals. The rent in this valley is for most people too high."
She said the mill site should include affordable housing, and the growth of the village is tied to increasing the housing stock.
Heather Marshall, councillor candidate
The strain put on the village by summer tourists and second homeowners needs to be accounted for, said Marshall, and she had some ideas to share.
"Maybe start charging tourists to park at our beach," she said. "Anyone who didn't have a local sticker on their car would have to pay to come here." She said "locals" could include everyone from Nakusp to Nelson.
She said she is “excited about the potential of what could happen” at the mill site. She would like to see park space along with commercial and residential space. She would hope for the project to "generate income for our town, not just during tourist season." Marshall said the mill site would also be a good place to locate affordable housing units.
Delaine Hird, councillor candidate
Hird said she would like to see the mill site cleanup prioritized and is concerned about the location of the affordable housing project. At the waterfront, she wants to improve parking, and clean up the washrooms and boat launch areas.
She said she agrees on the need for affordable housing, but "as a community we need to come together to decide where we are going to put it… I think there is still some work to be done there."
On the mill site, Hird said, "We have to start from the bottom up – we have to start cleaning it up first.”
Jeremi Buzolitch-Roy, councillor candidate
Mill site rehab, increasing the village's housing stock, maintaining green space and continuing to make Slocan a great place to raise kids are priorities for candidate Buzolitch-Roy.
He wants to make sure that when the mill site is developed, there is first a focus on re-naturalization and maintaining green space, while expanding access to the waterfront. A focus on creating jobs and housing is also important for him in developing the site.
"If we bring more people in, they need a place to work," he said. "I'm also for the affordable housing for sure.”
Ezra Buller, councillor candidate
Incumbent council member Buller said he is proud of the work completed by the current council, particularly on affordable housing and the official community plan, noting the Village has changed a lot in recent years. These changes have created a place "that is not a logging community anymore,"
he said.
Buller said he was happy with the "democratic process" around the affordable housing project and said, "We've got a great location for the project."
Mill site cleanup will be “really expensive,” he warned, and the Village is facing a big problem with its “decrepit” water plant.
Nicol Berinstein, councillor candidate
After serving on the OCP committee, Berinstein says her vision for the future of Slocan aligns with what that plan sets out. She is in favour of the affordable housing project and said it fits within the framework of land use areas in the document.
Her ideas for the mill site include an amphitheatre with a park and an extension of the Springer Creek trails right down to the lake.
Berinstein hopes to bring her skills from a design and marketing background to council,.
Shanoon Bennett, councillor candidate
Bennett focused on the opportunity the Village of Slocan has to harness the potential of a "million-dollar view" at the mill site to create commercial and residential opportunities that further the prosperity of the community.
For her, this would include more homes for young families to deal with what she called a "housing crisis."
At the mill site, Bennett would like to see job creation come out of the environmental remediation efforts and a return to what she said was the "best beach in the Kootenays" before the mill was built in 1964. While addressing the issues of the public works department, she said a viable wage needed to be offered to bring skilled workers to Slocan.
Steve Baal, councillor candidate
"Everybody's been very positive – now you get me," joked Baal, who injected some humour a few times during the evening.
For Baal, Slocan must first tackle the water issue before thinking about development, and he believes Slocan’s water source should be the lake.
"The Village foreman is tied up babysitting an aging, decrepit water plant," he said. "The priority needs to be to sort out this water problem – get the supply out of the lake – that should be the number one priority."
Baal talked of looming septic issues, criticizing the affordable housing development and what he said are "all the problems that are associated with that." He added his disabled son would not be able to pass the means test to live in the development and a better idea would be lease arrangements on Village land to "get people to invest in this town, not just to come here and rent."
Elizabeth Azu, councillor candidate
Azu sees the mill site as an opportunity for housing and development, but also green space. A permaculturalist, she suggested “using plants to heal and repair the land” and said the return of wildlife to the site has already begun the rehabilitation process.
Azu suggested that Slocan youth could be hired to help with the development projects .
For her, the need for affordable housing is clear. “Affordable housing is essential in this community -–we have never seen so many people without housing,” she said.