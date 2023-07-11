It was a busy week for Welwyn Regional Park as they hosted their annual swimming lessons, along with their biggest barbecue fundraiser of the year on July 6.
“We have swimming lessons going on right now, having this barbecue helps the parents so they don’t have to cook anything for dinner,” said Orville Harper of Welwyn Regional Park.
This year there were 71 kids who registered for lessons at Welwyn from July 3 to 7.
“There’s a lot of people camped here right now for this week,” said Colleen Webb.
“There’s about 20 to 30 campers here so far, most of them are families with kids.”
“It’s the biggest week of the year with swimming lessons and all of the families camping right now,” added Glen McAuley.
“We did something different this year. We had a committee who helped raise money for kids‘ activities, like sand castles, kayak races, and they had a movie on Wednesday night.
“The kids are having loads of fun.”
Harper said people from Welwyn and the surrounding area come to use the regional park all through the summer.
“It gets busy. People come from all over, McAuley, Fleming, Moosomin, Wapella, Rocanville,” he said.
“A lot of different places. It’s a lot of fun here.”
Aside from the new kids’ activities added this year, board members and volunteers installed a new playground at the beginning of June.
The funds for the playground were donated by a local business—Tundra Oil and Gas—who generously donated $10,000 in support of the project.