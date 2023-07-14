The past, present and future of Midland came together at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre (NSSRC) on Thursday as $700,000 of government grants were given recognition.
Inclement weather shifted the waterfront presentations to the nearby sports complex, where in the morning Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop was on hand to present $199,800 to the town from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.
“It’s a bit of a Christmas in Midland today; we’re having the provincial funding this morning and a federal announcement later on this afternoon,” said Dunlop.
The Resilient Communities Fund awarded a $50,000 grant for two new accessible changerooms in the NSSRC along with a universal restroom, while $149,000 from the Community Investments Capital Fund was granted to provide ampitheatre-style seating at Rotary Park in Little Lake Park.
Of the NSSRC portion, town operations manager Josh Fuller said: “During its near 20 years of use, it became apparent that there was a lack of significant changeroom space, which during COVID was particularly challenging to manage safe usage for all the users.”
In the afternoon, Mayor Bill Gordon told attendees, “Midland received a $500,000 grant from FedDev Ontario tourism relief fund, which is an absolutely staggering sum. This provided integral updates along our waterfront, which is enhancing the access for residents and visitors, as well as the upgrades to infrastructure and the addition of more public art.”
Acting CAO Andy Campbell explained how the money granted last year was put toward eight harbourside projects that included painting and repairs, dock maintenance, upgrades to accessible washroom facilities, and the addition of electricity in some places to remove the need for generators.
“If you’re down to the old coal dock or Midland Bay Landing park, we have a welcome centre,” Campbell added. “We took a sea container and wrapped that in a colourful art display; that was created by Alex Kostecka-Silva. That will be used when we have a ship pull up to the dock. It’s a place where we can store materials we need for security for that ship arriving, but it’s also just a pleasant place for the staff to sit and work during that day.”
The showcase for the day was a shared historical overview provided by prominent local historian Gord Laco, regarding Midland’s interconnectivity to the Battle of the Atlantic, its shipbuilding days, and Group of Seven artist Franz Johnston whose painting Birth of a Navy was the source of a new waterfront mural.
“This year is the centennial of the creation of the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve,” Laco began, citing that between 1911 to 1956, the Midland shipyard built 26 ships consisting of lake freighters, war corvettes and minesweepers.
“In 1942, Franz Johnston stood at our waterfront at the foot of King Street and took a picture (which became) a painting called Birth of a Navy. That painting was of a Western Isles class minesweeper called HMS Manitoulin – she was built for the British – which had just been launched.”
As Laco was invited to the offices of HMCS York in Toronto in 2005, he said he saw the painting that had previously been unannounced.
“I had a daydream,” Laco continued, “of having a metal frame put up on the spot where Franz Johnston stood with a reproduction of the painting on a podium in front of it, so that a visitor could stand there and see a reproduction of the painting, read three paragraphs saying what it was, look through the frame, and see where there was once a shipyard where all the ships were built.”
The FedDev grant allowed Laco to realize that vision.
“What I’m especially happy about is that we have a tangible way to remember a century of citizen sailors in Canada who stood up when Canada called on them,” Laco added.
Also in attendance was Paul Smith, commanding officer of HMCS York. When invited to the grant ceremony, Smith admitted he wasn’t aware of Midland’s connection to the Canadian navy.
“I quickly learned the importance of not only that particular painting,” said Smith, “but the commitment that the town of Midland had made to the war efforts, and I became very appreciative.”
Smith added that as art has a way to transcend its offered imagery, he felt that the piece was depicting the town’s dedication and place in history.
“It will hopefully serve as a source of inspiration, and remind future generations of the sacrifices that were made by those who came before them,” said Smith.
MP Adam Chambers of Simcoe North pointed out that through social media, people recognizing the monument would be able to tell Midland’s story on a global level.
“We rely significantly on tourism,” said Chambers, “so some of that work on the pier is obviously important, and the accessibility issues with the washrooms and showers; but the really cool thing is to be able to tell the stories of the past. If you don’t tell the stories of the past, how does anybody learn about our rich history?”
Information regarding the murals of Midland can be found on the town’s web site.