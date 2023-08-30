ST. MARY’S — The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s has appointed former banker and local government official Doug Patterson as its new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), effective September 5.
“Working in business management was my first exposure to working with the public and providing help and services to the public,” he told The Journal in an emailed statement Friday. “Then, being involved in what local government can do made public service my passion.”
For eight of his 25 years in the financial services industry, Patterson was employed by TD Bank, serving as a branch manager running employee support programs for its discount brokerage investment division in Toronto. “I got hooked on the importance of what local government can do for people after becoming a municipal councillor in Northern Ontario from 2014 to 2018 in the very rural municipality of Mattawan,” he says.
“I immediately became involved in every way I could in local government and local life with participation on council committees and local boards, including the regional East Nipissing Municipal Land Planning board, the local hospital and nursing home board, and a member of the region’s physician recruitment board.”
After moving to Nova Scotia, he began working for the Municipality of the County of Annapolis in various management roles, including election returning officer in 2020. The following year, he became the municipality’s Contract and Procurement Coordinator and, in 2022, its Interim CAO, a job he held until May.
“I’ve lived in rural areas whenever I could,” he says. “The space, the nature, the peace, and the close-knit communities provide an extraordinary quality of life. I care very much about being involved and part of a community. Local government has such a specific and real-world impact on all of us. That real impact makes public service and local government work so rewarding: When you go home at the end of the day, you know you’ve made a real and positive impact. Not every career offers that clarity.”
Patterson replaces long-time St. Mary’s public servant Marissa Jordan, who served as CAO from February 2022 until her resignation in April to pursue other opportunities.