Mark McGill says he wants to finish what he started.
The only incumbent running to represent ward one is going for his second term.
“I’ve been there for four years and I think we’ve accomplished quite a fair bit, and there’s quite a bit of stuff to learn so I wouldn’t want to quit just after one term,” said McGill.
“I’m a farmer and quite busy with that but somebody’s got to do these things so I thought I’d put my name forth.”
He said growth is coming with the start of development and he wants to be there when it comes to fruition.
“We’ve sold land in the industrial site; I think there’s about four separate parcels. And we’re supposed to leave that up to the people who have bought it what they’re going to do and when,” said McGill.
“And there’s some housing developments in the works.”
McGill puts the potential in the works at about 10 developments adding up to 300 homes and five businesses. Most of that has not happened yet.
“It’s not always a bad thing to have things go a little slow because you want to have it done right. For example, once we give permission for a developer to go ahead, we can’t go back and start asking for other conditions after he had been given an approval,” said McGill.
“We don’t want houses built and then basements being flooded.”
Most development is in Southwest Middlesex’s largest town, Glencoe. McGill was asked if there was too much concentration of development in the one community.
“Things that are happening in ward two, Glencoe, are of benefit to the whole community. Because if we have more development in Glencoe, it’s going to help keep schools open and it expands the tax base, which helps the whole of Southwest Middlesex,” he said.
“And things like the arena and the soccer fields, baseball diamonds in Glencoe can be used by the whole municipality. They’re not just for people in Glencoe.
McGill then pointed to investments made in his ward one: a $200,000 playground in Appin, the daycare in Glencoe that can be used by everyone in Southwest Middlesex, the Melbourne water tower refurbishment, Melbourne playground resurfacing with wood fibre, Olde Drive rebuilding, and a new company collecting garbage and recycling.
“It’s not perfect but it’s better than what we had before,” said McGill.
After finishing what is started, McGill wants provincial help getting a waste treatment plant and improving the water supply for Appin.
He also knows something has to be done with Strathroy-Caradoc’s plan to move Melbourne’s firehall out of the shared community. Southwest Middlesex pays for service from the hall.
McGill finished by saying he wants responsible taxation.
“I’ve voted against things that were probably good ideas but would have cost a lot of money. It’s a tradeoff always,” he said.