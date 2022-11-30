The Swan Hills School Council held their Nov. 23 meeting in the school's Flex Room.
School Trustee Report
2023 International Trips Approved
The international trips for Barrhead Composite High School (BCHS) senior students (Italy/Greece during spring break) and R. F. Staples Secondary School (RFSSS) students (London in May) have previously been approved in principle by the Board.
Because of a scheduling issue, the BCHS tip will now include Paris, Riviera, and Rome. The RFSSS students will travel to New York at the end of April 2023.
Membership in the Public School Boards Association of Alberta (PSBAA) Accepted
The Board passed a motion to accept membership in the PSBAA.
Facilities Information Update
Tracy Tyreman, Director of facilities, summarized the capital and maintenance projects completed over the summer.
Communications Assurance Report
The Pembina Hills School Division (PHSD) uses several digital tools for communication and engagement with parents and guardians:
- PowerSchool allows for consent forms, registration, and payments to be completed online.
- School Messenger enables parents and guardians to receive messages quickly through email, phone, or text.
- Safe Arrival will be piloted by Pembina Hills before being rolled out to parents as a way to communicate student absences.
Information Technology (IT) Assurance Report
Alex Mottus, Director of Information Technology, presented a summary of the IT department’s operations and an overview of some of their main projects. Some ongoing projects include moving to interactive displays instead of smartboard equipment, wireless upgrades, and security reviews.
Policies Amended
The School Board’s Policy Committee reviews the PHSD’s policy framework to ensure that these policies remain up to date and makes recommendations for any needed changes to the Board.
The following policies were updated:
- Policy 08 Committees of the Board – Appendix A: A component of the Wellness Champions Committee’s structure was updated.
- Policy 27 Division Citizenship Awards: The grade 12 award application process, recipients, acknowledgement, and presentation were updated.
Board Meeting Start Time
The Board passed a motion to start their meetings at 9:30 AM.
School Reports
Students’ Union:
· The SU raised $1200 through the Halloween Howler.
· A new vending machine for the school is being sought.
· The SU will begin decorating the school for Christmas.
Div. 3/4:
· The Swan Hills Grizzlies Senior Girls placed third in the volleyball finals.
· Basketball will be starting soon.
· Insomniac night is being planned for January.
· Report cards will be posted on PowerSchool; please contact the school to arrange teacher interviews if needed.
Div. 1/2:
· Each PHSD school will be utilizing the same style of printed report cards.
Grizzly Cubs
· The Halloween Dance was a success, although there was some damage to one of the restrooms at the Keyano Centre.
· The Grizzly Cubs will split the costs with the Div. 3/4 SU to purchase and install a water bottle filling station in the Div. 3/4 wing of the school. The total cost of the project will be $4,000.
Outbreak Status
Alberta Health Services declared a respiratory illness outbreak at Swan Hills School on Nov. 9. Roughly 10 – 13% of Div. 3/4 has been ill, and the school has had difficulty finding substitute teachers to cover staff illnesses.
The next School Council meeting will be on Jan. 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM.