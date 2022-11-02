Days after losing his bid for mayor, Kevin Klein has launched another political campaign — this time, to represent the Tories in the race for Kirkfield Park.
The former city councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood announced he is seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination for the vacant constituency on Friday.
Citing his advocacy in fighting to save the John Blumberg Golf Course, installing flashing lights on Bedson and supporting parks and paths in the area, Klein said in a news release that he has a strong record of tackling local issues.
The career businessman added he would bring the same “passion for the community” he held throughout his tenure on city council to the Manitoba legislature.
The Kirkfield Park electoral division — bordered by Assiniboia, Roblin, St. James and Tuxedo divisions — has been without an MLA since the spring. Scott Fielding, who served in various cabinet roles in the Pallister and Stefanson governments, resigned from his post to work in the private sector in mid-June.
Fielding is quoted in Klein’s Friday news release, in which he backs the nomination.
Provincial law requires a byelection be held by Dec. 13, but the PCs could drop the writ at any time, sparking a 29- to 35-day campaign period.
Klein touted Premier Heather Stefanson’s leadership Friday and indicated he is excited about the opportunity to work with her PC caucus.
“The PC team is working hard to make Manitoba competitive, strengthening healthcare and making life more affordable for Manitobans,” he said.
Prior to entering politics, Klein was publisher of the Winnipeg Sun and was a divisional president with MTS.
He placed third in the recent civic election, after mayor-elect Scott Gillingham and Glen Murray.
On Friday, Klein didn’t return a request for comment by the Free Press.
