The Charlotte County Courthouse could be used as the centrepiece of a heritage non-profit drawing tourism to Saint Andrews, a consultant's report suggests.
But with the town on the hook for the money, that wasn't the 'Aha!' moment council was hoping for, according to Mayor Brad Henderson.
The national historic site and provincial heritage place on Frederick Street was in use as a courthouse from 1840 to 2016 and is now owned by the Town of Saint Andrews, and plays host to the Charlotte County Archives and Saint Andrews Civic Trust, as well as being used for tours.
Bill Hicks, of Broken Shovel Consulting in Fredericton, presented his report to town council Tuesday after being hired to run a public engagement process to develop "consensus" on the future of the building.
Hicks, a former CEO of the New Brunswick Museum, said the feedback he received from residents was that the facility should be used for civic or cultural use, or both, that the courtroom should be kept intact and that the town should retain ownership for the near future.
"At the start of that process, we were really hoping to not have status quo, we found that the asset was underutilized, as well as, there is no sustainable funding model," Henderson told the Telegraph-Journal.
"We were really hoping to get that 'Aha!' moment ... something we could get excited for. And what we got back was something that we heard when we did our own engagement."
From April to August, Hicks engaged 30 community groups and individuals including Indigenous groups, cultural organizations, business development organizations and government representatives, ran a mail-out survey with 175 responses and held an open house with 30 people on June 14, according to his final report.
It was "pretty darn thorough," Hicks told the Telegraph-Journal. "We talked to just about everyone we could think to talk to."
Hicks told council that the "built heritage" of the building, which is mostly intact, and potential for interpretive use were of high value, especially combined with other nearby heritage sites such as the Sheriff Andrews House and the Charlotte County Gaol.
As a package, the buildings are "able to tell a story 180 years old about the legal system in New Brunswick," both good and bad, he told council.
His report proposed a scenario where the town creates a non-profit with an executive director to manage the courthouse and other historic properties owned or operated by the town including the Sheriff Andrew House, the Blockhouse and the Ross Memorial Museum.
The courthouse would function as a community space and generate revenues by holding events and weddings, including by making some of the courtroom furniture elements modular so the courtroom space could be cleared to become an event hall, he said. The non-profit would be municipally funded for at least the first few years, and could be transferred in the future.
"It's a resource like any resource. To provide that return, investment is needed," Hicks said in the interview, saying it could be an "interpretive attraction at a very high level," but there isn't currently a focus on developing the "built heritage" product and programming the space.
"Because of that high level of heritage value, it's a resource the town can use as part of its offerings to visitors," he said.
Councillors thanked Hicks for his work, but the report was referred to the town's newly-formed heritage committee rather than accepted outright.
Henderson said the model was not financially feasible and, while they'd seek funding from other levels of government, highly subsidized. He also said there would be competition in the community as an event space with other existing venues.
"Anyone who manages a museum knows how tough it is to get dollars to have it maintained properly," he said. "Council was probably hoping to see something that would have showed a little more on the sustainability."
Hicks said the model was a "possible scenario" which represents what he heard in the consultation, and that business planning and strategic planning still had to be done.
"The questions and comments raised by council were valid concerns," Hicks said. "This is one approach based on an engagement process, and there would be a huge amount of work to do to make this work, but it's possible, and it's really a decision the town council makes."
The heritage committee will be a "wonderful resource to kind of take that proposal and weigh it off some community members that have a great appreciation and understanding of heritage," Henderson said.
Council will have to vote on the report to consider its conclusions as part of the budgeting process.