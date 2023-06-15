Niagara Regional Police have released photos of a suspect in the vandalism of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s new rainbow crosswalk.
Police said the incident took place between the morning of Tuesday, May 30 and the afternoon of June 1 at 5:47 p.m.
“The NRPS has received a video of a male riding an ATV intentionally doing 'burnouts' on the rainbow crosswalk,” police said.
Police describe the subject as white, male and slim.
He is seen in the video wearing a black full-face helmet, red shorts, white crocks and no shirt.
The ATV driven by the suspect is dark, “possibly green,” and may have a broken taillight.
Officers are investigating the defacement as an act of hate.
Anyone in the area with security cameras, dashboard cameras or other forms of security footage are asked to review their footage from the time of the incident and check for suspicious activity.
Anyone who can identify the subject is asked to contact the Niagara police at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408.