Thunder Bay, Ont. — Work in Thunder Bay has begun on the North Core Street Scape project with planned road closures in effect. As of Thursday, the section of Court Street between Lincoln Street and Red River Road has been closed.
Kara Pratt, executive director for the Waterfront BIA, was on the site Thursday morning as crews began the improvement project.
“Everybody’s excited about this, but it does take some short-term pain for long-term gain,” Pratt said. “Nadin Contracting is working quickly and diligently to get work done as fast as possible and we really appreciate the public being cognizant that there are some road closures so that we can revitalize our streets and our underground infrastructure.”
Area businesses will remain open and alternative parking options are available nearby on Park Avenue, Red River Road and in the parkade. Pratt says they appreciate the patience of the public during the construction which will continue throughout the summer construction season.
Beth DeProphetis, co-owner of the Loop with her husband Alan Tocheri, says they are fortunate to be located on the corner spot.
“We will have access on the main corner of Red R\iver Road,” DeProphetis said. “It is going to be taxing for the other neighbours down the block where their sidewalks are going to be ripped apart. The city has promised there will be access.”
She added that it’s going to be an interesting summer and will look “great” when it’s done.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for years,” she said, noting it would have been great when it was done during the lockdown.
“If they could have timed it (through the pandemic closures), that would have been fantastic. We’ve known it’s been coming and we’re nervous for the summer months, but I think it’s going to be great when it’s done. In fact, the whole downtown core is going to be great.”
Crews began working their way north up Court Street and will complete this phase of the project by the end of the summer. Next summer, work will continue on the next phase with crews working from Cumberland Street, west up Red River Road.
Meanwhile, drivers are asked to use caution in the area and obey all posted signage.