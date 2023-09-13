The position of Legislative Officer and City Clerk has been vacant for some time in the City of Mount Pearl, but council has finally filled it this month.
Stephanie Tiller-Walsh was hired to fill the position at a private meeting of council on August 8. Her position became effective August 28, and the corporate service and economic development committee moved to ratify Tiller-Walsh’s appointment at the public council meeting on Tuesday. Such a motion is required to appoint new staff members as part of the City of Mount Pearl Act, said Mayor Dave Aker.
“It’s nice to see the position being filled again — a very valuable position,” said Aker.
CAO Dana Spurrell said the City is delighted to have Tiller-Walsh on board.
“The City clerk provides such support to council in terms of documenting your decisions and management,” she said, adding that the research-heavy role is important “from a policy perspective” as it ensures the City is meeting its legislative requirements. Spurrell said she was happy to see the gap filled, reiterating the critical nature of the position.
“I’m sure she’s just going to fit in great with the team,” said Spurrell, highlighting Tiller-Walsh’s useful legal, public service and policy background. Councillor Jim Locke joked that perhaps her greatest asset is that she is a graduate of Mount Pearl Senior High where he taught her for some years.