WALKERTON – What a game to culminate Hockey Day in Walkerton.
After a full day of exciting minor hockey action to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Walkerton Community Centre on Saturday, Oct. 22, there was a lineup of fans waiting to join those already in the stands to see the highlight of the day’s festivities – the PJHL game between the Walkerton Capitals and Wingham Ironmen.
The final score wasn’t what Walkerton fans hoped for, but despite the 3-2 loss for the Caps, they weren’t disappointed. The action was non-stop, and hinted at plenty of wins for Walkerton in the near future.
This year’s Caps know how to skate, and they know how to score.
Wingham made it onto the scoreboard first, though, taking advantage of the power play halfway through the first period – Tayt Bramhill from Kyle Stanbury and Coleson Fischer.
Walkerton tied the score in the second, also on the power play – Tyler Ewald from Sam Shakes and JJ Lavigne.
Wingham regained the lead in the third period – Nigel Kreager from Josh Pham – but not for long. Seconds later, the Caps scored – Kevin Perrott from Ewald. Wingham came back to make it 3-2 – Bramhill from Stanbury – and that’s how the game ended. It was probably the most exciting three minutes of hockey the Walkerton arena has seen in a long time.
Walkerton goalie Logan Bromley stopped 27 of the 30 shots, while Wingham’s Will Crump faced only 17 shots, stopping 15 of them.
The next game for the Caps is Friday, Oct. 28 when they host the number one team in the division, the Mount Forest Patriots for a 7:30 p.m. game.
The Patriots are in first place with 20 points, while the Mitchell Hawks and Hanover Barons are tied for second place with 15 points. The Ironmen are fourth with 11. The Kincardine Bulldogs have nine points and the Capitals have five. The Goderich Flyers have yet to earn a point.