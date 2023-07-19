Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29, a bus driven by Dave Stewart and an unmarked Ontario Provincial Police vehicle driven by Det. Const. Steven Torangeau collided at the intersection of County Roads 59 and 33. Both perished as the investigation into what happened continues. That day impacted many people, including the teachers, parents, and students at Hickson Public School, where Stewart dropped off children with a smiling face each and every day.
School principal Dolly Fox says she and her vice-principal helped unload buses every day, and Dave was always the last bus to arrive. “We talked to him every day, and he was always wearing a bucket hat, he was smiling and just the nicest guy. He loved the kids, and he was easy to talk to.”
Fox added she gave a lot of thought to doing something for the bus drivers who mean so much to the school community. “We do recognize them, and we see what they do every day. I was thinking of a baseball cap but one of my colleagues suggested a bucket hat, so I ordered green since it is the Hickson colour and bucket hats because Dave always wore one, and we had a hawk embroidered on the front of it for the bus drivers.” Fox added the last day of school was a special moment to pay tribute to Stewart’s memory. “I gave the drivers their hats, and then I got a call from the bus company, and they were all going to come five minutes early on the last day of school and wear their hats so I could get a picture. It was really lovely. It brought a tear to my eye.”
Anyone who has children who are bused to school knows how much it can mean to a child and a family to have a connection with the driver, something Fox said is important in many ways. “It makes such a big difference, and our buses are so full, and we had so many junior kindergarteners. We had kids as young as three and a half, and our drivers take such good care of them. They don’t let the kids off the bus until they see a family member or babysitter.”
Fox added the school community has had a tough time dealing with Stewart’s death but wants to do something to remember him. “The community wants to do something like a bench in Hickson Park. Dave’s wife also drove the bus for us but has been off now, and his grandkids go to our school. I don’t know if anything else has been done yet, but there has been a lot of talk about it.” The Thames Valley District School Board sent in a trauma team to support the school following the accident. Fox added the children haven’t forgotten Stewart. “The kids skipped the bus at first, but after a while, they came back on. They haven’t stopped talking about him, which is lovely.”
Stewart’s first route in the morning as a driver was picking up high school students, but thankfully, no children were on his bus at the time of the collision. “When I heard about the location of the accident, I just had a gut feeling it had to be one of ours, and at that hour, it had to be Dave. That was a terrible day,” added Fox.
An update on the investigation
The London Police Service is investigating the crash and the intersection was recently closed for half a day for investigators to attend the scene, but no details have been released. The Gazette was able to reach Detective Inspector Ake Krygsman from the London Police Service, who said there is no timeline on results. “It all depends on when the technical examinations are complete, and the reports are submitted to me for my review. A witness told the Gazette the bus and cruiser involved in the accidents were taken back to the scene recently while the intersection was closed to further the investigation, something Krygsman would not comment on. “This is an ongoing investigation, sir. Media inquiries can go through our media office. All of what has occurred in the aftermath of the investigation forms part of the investigation, and when (that) is complete, I will receive all of the material. I will share those results with the families and then will determine the next steps with the families after that.”