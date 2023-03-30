Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP - Armstrong Township council is carefully testing the water as it approaches its plan to have a new building constructed for the township's outdoor pool.
At their March 8 meeting, Armstrong council agreed they want to have a request for proposals sent out.
Rivarc Drafting and Design has prepared drawings for the project, and is issuing the request for proposals this week.
An early estimate for the project, proposed by staff, is now known to be well under the actual cost, so the town staff and council are holding their breath for the true figures that will be revealed once the responses come in.
Mayor Jean Marc Boileau commented in an interview in Earlton that an initial estimate was required in order to apply for funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) recreation and culture stream.
At the March 8 council meeting, council approved a $12,000 amount to have Rivarc send out the request for tenders.
Council has requested that Rivarc review all responses to ensure they meet all requirements indicated in the drawings.
"We will have a set of drawings showing exactly what we want at the pool," said Boileau.
Getting a more accurate quote early on in the project would have cost the township up to $40,000, said Boileau. The benefit of the initial investment could have resulted in more ICIP funding, but could also have gone the other way in which that initial amount was spent but the municipality did not get ICIP funding, explained Boileau. Taking that risk is a problem for municipalities everywhere, he noted.
The township has now received a revised estimate from Rivarc, noted Armstrong chief administrative officer Dan Thibeault.
Boileau said the information received through the responses to the request for proposals will show whether it is feasible for the project to get underway in September.
The township has been considering having a solar system installed on the roof of the new building but does not yet have a cost on the panels.
Boileau said the township also doesn't know what the cost would be to work with Ontario Hydro on the system. For that reason, he favours just pursuing the building portion of the project at this time, he said. More information and analysis is needed to make that decision on the solar system, he explained.
The building project is expected to include a new boiler.
Boileau emphasized that at this time "as far as the building is concerned there is no final decision."
However it is part of the township's general focus on improvement of its assets.
"We have upgraded the whole park, the kids' games, the ball park which was upgraded, and the bleachers," he said.
A new pavilion at the park will be completed this year as well, opening it up for live entertainment and more.
If the township proceeds with the building upgrade, the new facility will be wheelchair accessible, he noted.
Once the township has the actual estimate for the project, Thibeault said he will look into the Gas Tax revenue the township has, which he thinks could possibly be used to finance a portion of the project.
The building that the township wants to replace was constructed about 1965, said Boileau. A new building would be wheelchair accessible "and this will be an investment for years to come," he said.
"We have younger people coming to town, and it's one of those things you may be able to use to do a little more promotion, to be able to say that we have a wheelchair-accessible pool."