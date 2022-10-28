Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
The two municipalities hosting the area’s casino have each received nearly $325,000 in their latest payment.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) recently made a second quarter payment of $324,504 each to the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands and the Town of Gananoque for hosting Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands.
The second quarter payment is from July 1 to Sept. 30.
So far, during OLG’s fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), TLTI and the Town of Gananoque have each received $620,972.
In August, each received a payment of $296,468. That payment was for the first quarter of 2022-2023, from April 1 to June 30.
“The casino payments are slowly coming back,” said Gananoque Mayor Ted Lojko. “They are looking to add more entertainment there to not only provide gaming at the site but also to allow people to come in and enjoy the casino facilities as well.”
Since the gaming site opened in June 2002, the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands and the Town of Gananoque have each received $31,078,245.
These payments to host communities are based on a formula applied across all gaming sites in Ontario, using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.
“Revenue from OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreements supports host communities so they can invest in programs and services that benefit everyone, from neighbourhood parks to local festivals,” Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a prepared statement.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)