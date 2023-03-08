An art exhibition at Medicine Hat College is celebrating a blending of culture. Fusion is a joint art show between students of MHC and Xiamen University in China. The exhibition showcases a variety of graphic design work.
Curator of the show is Yulin Wang, program co-ordinator of the art and design program at MHC. He wanted to create an exhibition of graphic design from two different cultural, geographic and social perspectives to initiate discussions.
Students from MHC and Xiamen University were both given similar graphic design projects by their instructors, and the show displays the different interpretations. There are 44 pieces on display in the gallery and it is open to the public for viewing.
Fusion is now on display to Mar. 23 at the Cultural Centre on the MHC campus during gallery hours. A public reception will be held Mar. 16 at 7 p.m. In April, the show will be displayed at the Open Museum in Xiamen University.