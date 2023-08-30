For many, Labour Day marks the end of summer.
This year the annual holiday falls on Sept. 4.
Intended to celebrate the achievements of workers, Labour Day also means many facilities, and businesses are closed for the day.
In West Niagara, municipal offices and most facilities run by the towns will be closed.
Here’s what’s open and closed in Grimsby, West Lincoln, and Lincoln on Sept. 4:
GRIMSBY
Town hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, with services resuming the following day. The Art Gallery, Lions Community Pool, Library, Livingston Activity Centre, Museum, and Peach King Centre will all also be closed for the holiday.
WEST LINCOLN
The township administration building, West Lincoln Community Centre and all West Lincoln Public Library branches (Caistorville, Smithville, and Wellandport) will be closed on Labour Day.
LINCOLN
Town hall will be closed for Labour Day, as will the Fleming Centre, Lincoln Community Centre, Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre, and all library branches. The three splash pads at Angelina Macri Prokich Park, Jordan Lions Park, and Hilary Bald Park, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The outdoor Allan F. Gretsinger pool and Jordan Lions Pool will also be open for regularly scheduled programming, including a free leisure swim from 1 to 5 p.m.