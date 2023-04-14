NORTH PERTH – On April 5, North Perth council held a quick 45-minute budget meeting as that was all that was needed to give an overview of both capital and operating budgets for the municipality.
“This evening’s meeting will focus on the overview of both capital and operations budget expenditures for the 2023 year. This overview will provide both council and the public, a complete look at this combined budget, as we move forward towards seeking public input,” began Budget Chair Lee Anne Andriessen.
Andriessen provided the initial overview of the report. First, she spoke about the public survey, used to share ideas and priorities for budget allocations.
“This budget process involved a three-tiered approach. We involved the process of seeking community input, council input, and staff input,” Andriessen explained.
Andriessen then went on to address the proposed 2023 operating budget. In 2023, Ontario is providing North Perth with $1,620,900 through the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF). The revenue is distributed among the municipal departments’ operating budgets. For services funded by tax dollars, raised by the municipality, North Perth’s operating expenses for 2023 are budgeted at $18,184,173. Other operational budgets totalling $12,116,742 are solely funded by user fees. This includes childcare services, building department, water services, wastewater services, waste management and Perth Meadows.
Next, they began to discuss the capital budget. The capital budget has both carryover and new projects planned for the year. Projects of note include: NEDL Walton and Davidson Pump Station, Transportation Master Plan, Aquatic Facility Drawings, PUC Building Roof and Downtown Listowel Parkette. The overall project cost estimate for 2023 is over $25.7 million with carryover project costs representing 68 per cent of that amount.
“Maintaining and improving North Perth’s municipal infrastructure will continue to require significant and planned investment,” explained North Perth’s 2023 Capital and Operating Budget Final Report.
Finally, the council looked at the part of the report that detailed the impact on property taxes.
The building department issued 415 building permits in 2022. This included the creation of 149 new residential dwellings.
“This increased tax base allows the costs related to growth to be applied across a greater number of properties,” explained the report.
As for assessments, 2020 MPAC property assessments have been used for the 2023 budget.
The North Perth 2023 tax levy increase is $1,452,968 for local municipal purposes.
For every residential tax dollar received in 2023, approximately 61 cents will be kept by the municipality, approximately 22 cents will be given to the county, and approximately 17 cents to the local school boards. The overall levy increase in North Perth is 8.7 per cent. Due to growth in assessment, the residential impact is around 3.6 per cent, or 31 cents per day.
The 2023 proposed budget virtual consultation will be completed April 17-24, with a budget overview presentation video to be available for public viewing on April 17. Comments and input can be shared on the yoursaynorthperth.ca website or by using the paper form available at local libraries or the municipal office, to be completed by April 24.
The budget will go before council for a final passing on May 1.
For more information on the municipality’s budget, visit https://www.northperth.ca/en/municipal-services/budget.aspx?_mid_=18590.