A powerful storm featuring high winds, heavy rains, ice pellets and snow will blast eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S. on Friday, Dec. 23, including a mix of ice pellets, rain and winds gusting to 80 km per hour for the Woodstock and Carleton County regions.
Environment Canada meteorologist Jill Maepea said Carleton County should see precipitation begin around noon with ice pellets and possibly freezing rain and changing to rain after one or two hours. She said that the Woodstock area should expect approximately 20 mm of rain as the temperature climbs through the day into the high single digits.
While southern New Brunswick will primarily experience rain, northern New Brunswick could see significant snowfall before changing to rain. Maepea said the North Shore could see 10 to 15 cm of snow.
She said the worst driving conditions should be Friday afternoon and evening, with the storm moving on by early Saturday.
“I think the big story with this will be the winds,” Maepea said.
She said parts of the province would see wind gusts reaching 80 km/hr.
“We can’t rule out 90 km,” Maepea added.
She encouraged residents to prepare for widespread power failures.
Maepea said the high winds project the potential of a damaging storm surge along coastal areas of the Acadian Coast and the Baie des Chaleur regions.
She said the temperature would drop quickly on Saturday.
“We don’t consider it a flash freeze, but it will drop to around 0 degrees C over five or six hours,” she said.
Maepea said that could freeze standing water but suggests the high winds and gap before temperatures hit the freezing point should clear highways of water, keeping ice to a minimum.
She said the wind and rain would continue overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, with forecasts calling for a clear and cool Saturday and Christmas Day.
Maepea said the “massive” storm would hit eastern Canada, including Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces and a large part of the northeastern United States.
She said the storm is moving west to east, affecting travellers heading east from Quebec and Ontario as early as Thursday evening.