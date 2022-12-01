It’s time to grab your Santa suit and hit the streets running.
On Dec. 18, Santa’s everywhere will be parking their sleighs and running through the streets of Niagara-on-the-Lake for the NOTL Realty Ltd. Santa 5K and 1K Elf Run.
Niagara-on-the-Lake Realty is the title sponsor for the race, which is organized by VR Pro, a race and event management company.
“With the privilege of being the title sponsor NOTL Realty was able to designate what charity they wanted the money to go to, so they picked the NOTL Youth Campus,” said Caroline Polgrabia, the planning committee chair for the Youth Campus.
The campus is a space for young people ages of 12 and 18 to relax, have fun and socialize in a safe environment.
Ten dollars from each runner’s registration fee will be donated to the campus.
“Each runner also has the opportunity to register their own fundraising campaign and 100 per cent of those dollars will go to the Youth Campus for 2023 programs,” said Polgrabia.
So far $2,746 has been raised.
The money will also go toward kids services, certification costs and supplies, she said.
The run can be done in-person or virtually, but everyone participating must dress up as Santa – no ifs, ands or buts.
With the purchase of a suit, entering the Santa 5K will cost $55, or $35 if participants already own a suit. To participate virtually, the fee is $40 (which includes a Santa suit), or $30 if you have your own Santa suit.
The 1K Elf Run, for children 12 and under, costs $25 and does not include a suit. Those participants must wear all red clothing.
The race starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Simcoe Park.
Santas will trek through the Commons, along the Niagara River Recreational Trail and will eventually turn around at the 2.5-kilometre mark and head back to Simcoe Park.
There will also be a toy and food drive through NOTL Realty’s office and the NOTL Youth Campus, with donations going to Newark Neighbours.
The Irish Harp Pub is the official host restaurant and will have free coffee and breakfast sandwiches for the tired Santas at the end of the run.
To register go to Tinyurl.com/zda9d8dn.