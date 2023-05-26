Residents of Kingsway Place Retirement Residence, and its community of staff and family members, recently came up with a few fun ways to support an important local cause.
On Friday, the team presented a cheque for more than $1,000 to the Alzheimer Society of York Region, funds the resident seniors help raise through nail spas, bake sales, puzzle sales, a 50/50 draw…and a dodgeball game?
“That was swell,” says Valerie Bennett, Director of Community Relations for Kingsway Place, with a chuckle, recalling the dodgeball game. “It got a little aggressive! It was staff against the residents. The residents had shields and the staff had to tie their hands as a disadvantage. It was $2 to watch and $5 to participate – and that alone collected $77, which really surprised me!”
The fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of York Region was an initiative of Kingsway’s Residents Council.
The fun began on April 24 when Bennett invited a volunteer to come in to paint the ladies’ nails for $5 per manicure. The following day, they held a bake sale and a puzzle sale, with products ranging from $2 - $7. The dodgeball game followed, as did a three-course luncheon prepared by their Executive Director who Bennett says is a Red Seal chef.
Another staff member, hailing from the Philippines, also got involved making boxed lunches of traditional Filipino fare – all hand-made.
“We made just over $1,000 in the week, which shocked me,” says Bennett. “I had no idea how much it would be when you’re just selling things [for a few dollars]. The winner’s portion of the 50/50 was $157, so there was over $300 raised through that alone. I then contacted the Society to tell them what we had made and they were over-the-moon. Everybody was contributing.”
Alzheimer’s disease, as a cause, is close to the hearts of many residents, Bennett adds, as so many members of the community have a family member who has been touched by dementia in some way.
“COVID accelerated dementia in so many people,” says Bennett. “I certainly thought during COVID, people coming in here weren’t eating properly, were isolated from family, and then when they moved here they gained weight, had people to talk to. I think also if you had a family member and they went to the Alzheimer Day Centre or CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors), they didn’t have that relief anymore. Families were dealing with it more and it was more difficult in the last three years because we couldn’t get them out or take them anywhere.
“I’m finding the need out there is greater in the community for dementia needs, and pandemic or not it is out there. It’s more front-of-mind and family members are seeing it in their own parents, whether they are here or not.”
Also bolstering support for the Alzheimer Society of York Region is that the money raised is going back into programs that have a local impact.
Other recent activities by the Residents’ Council include an outdoor clean-up for Earth Day, a Mother’s Day Brunch and, upcoming, a Father’s Day car show set for Friday, June 16, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., just behind their Murray Drive-fronting building.