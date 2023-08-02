Charlie Donevan may not have founded Gananoque, but he sure shaped it. And the waterfront community has always shown its appreciation for the man.
Monday was no different, as the community gathered at Donevan’s Hardware to celebrate Charlie Donevan’s 99th birthday.
Local dignitaries were present, including Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark, Mayor John Beddows, Chief of Police Scott Gee, to name a few. Brian Mabee, the Town Crier and a councillor for Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, welcomed those in attendance and began the festivities.
“We proclaim on this day, July 31, 2023, the celebration of this young man’s 99th turn around the sun,” Mabee said, which generated a loud cheer from the crowd that packed the sidewalk on 135 King Street East.
“Charlie has accomplished so many great things in his hometown of Gananoque. His dedication to family, to business, to church and outdoors."
During Monday’s celebration, Donevan was decked out in a black suit and black top hat. He sat in a carriage alongside his daughter, Mary Donevan. And the two were surrounded by family and friends, some of whom were dressed in period costumes.
Some of the people in attendance got up and spoke about their love and admiration for Donevan, shared stories of his contributions to the area and handed out birthday cards to the birthday boy.
“It’s amazing,” said Mary Donevan. “The community always shows support for Donevan’s Hardware and Charlie. We are grateful.”
Donevan’s Hardware has been in the family since 1873. Charlie has organized and participated in every major event in Gananoque and was also the founder and developer of Landon Bay before donating it to the federal government as Canada’s newest national park.
John McLeod, who worked with Donevan at Landon Bay, got up during Monday’s birthday party and spoke all about Donevan’s accomplishments.
Recently, Donevan’s Hardware began the Charlie Project – historic handmade vintage medallions, signed by Charlie.
In the 1870s, James Donevan travelled to Montreal by train to meet the ships from England carrying the crates of new china patterns. Unusable pieces have been stored in an attic for over 100 years and are now repurposed for customers, and autographed by Charlie Donevan. There are hundreds of patterns to choose from. People can order by email, website or visit the store in person.
The Charlie Project serves as a fundraiser to help Donevan’s Hardware return to its roots – a trading post and community hub.
Mary Donevan said plans are already in the works for Donevan's 100th birthday celebration next year.
