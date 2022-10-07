NORTH PERTH – At the Oct. 3 North Perth council meeting, the municipality’s Human Resources Team Lead, Kelly Fraser, gave council members, staff and public attendees a first look at the employer branding video, as part of North Perth’s employer branding and strategic plan initiative.
The 60-second video was created by media company Off the Lens, under the supervision of owner Brayden Gingrich. The goal of the video was to create a brief recruitment video to show career opportunities, as well as portray the municipality’s facilities and communicate its values.
“Our goal with this video is to strengthen our attraction and retention program, build a stronger online presence and promote North Perth as an employer of choice,” explained Fraser.
She then displayed the new one-minute recruitment video to council for their comments.
“We’re looking to challenge the status quo here in North Perth,” begins the video.
The video highlights the many facilities across the municipality, such as fire stations and libraries, to the careers and opportunities, and showcases North Perth’s Community of Character.
After the video, council thanked the department and expressed their thoughts and comments.
“Videos are very effective in terms of the public access to it and public interest in videos, so it’s a great way to market us to the municipality,” stated Coun. Lee Anne Andriessen.
“[It] does show the diverse opportunities we have on our staff here in North Perth. I think they’ve done an incredible job within 60 seconds,” said Coun. Allan Rothwell.
Fraser assured that this is only the beginning for the employer branding and strategic plan initiative.
“There [are] still lots of other things that are going to come down the pipe.”
She then explained that this will be found in terms of policy optimization, working on employer retention and branding, staff recognition, and overall competing with the current job market.
“So lot’s more to come, but this is definitely step one in the right direction,” finished Fraser.