Three Ungava candidates are set to discuss the environment Wednesday in a debate ahead of the Oct. 3 Quebec provincial election.
Organized by the environmental group Vire au vert, the debate is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at the Centre d’études collégiales in Chibougamau.
The event will also be livestreamed over Zoom, with French and English audio available. A link to the stream is available in a Facebook event page.
“The debate offers voters an opportunity to get to know the individuals vying to represent them, to hear their proposals concerning the environment with a view to improving the quality of life in their electoral division, and how they propose to solve the climate and biodiversity crises,” the debate’s organizers wrote in a news release.
Organizers invited all five Ungava candidates to the debate, but only three have confirmed their participation, according to the release: Tunu Napartuk of the Quebec Liberal Party, Christine Moore of the Parti Québécois, and Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash of Québec solidaire.
The other two candidates, Denis Lamothe of Coalition Avenir Québec and Nancy Lalancette of the Conservative Party of Quebec, were not on the list of confirmed participants as of mid-afternoon Monday.
Last week, Lamothe announced he would be temporarily stepping away from his re-election campaign to be with his mother, whose health has been declining in recent weeks.
Lamothe is yet to announce that he has stepped back into campaigning, but on Saturday he posted a statement on social media thanking supporters for their good wishes and acknowledged the workers who are caring for his mother during this time.
Nunatsiaq News emailed Lalancette and a Quebec Conservative Party spokesperson to ask why she has not confirmed if she will join the debate, but there was no response as of mid-afternoon Monday.
Advance polls open in Nunavik next week from Sept. 26 to 29. During those days, residents of the 14 northern villages will be able to register in-person with Elections Quebec staff if they have not done so already.