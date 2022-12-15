Alix village council saw their way clear to granting a request from the local arena board who wanted to clarify some badly marked plexiglass. The decision was made at the Dec. 7 regular meeting of council.
Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Michelle White presented councillors with a report on the Alix Arena Association's request for $12,000 to replace badly marked plexiglass.
The village doesn’t operate its arena but rather has an agreement with the association to handle that job.
In a letter from the association it was noted the group was formally requesting the village’s help.
“Please propose at your next council meeting the possibility of asking the village for approximately $12,000 which would hopefully be matched by the County of Lacombe, as well as the Alix arena,” stated the letter.
“These funds would be put towards having new plexiglass installed in the arena. We are just in the process of getting quotes from a few companies and will forward the information as soon as we have a proposal put together.”
Mayor Rob Fehr reported he’d been present at the most recent association board meeting and the plexiglass situation was mentioned, along with some other ongoing renovations.
Fehr stated the plexiglass is in pretty rough shape and probably should have already been replaced.
According to information he received the plexiglass should be priced between $12,000 and $14,000.
Fehr also reported a Lacombe County councillor committed that municipality to paying a third of the cost, with the village covering a third and the rest would be paid by the arena association.
The CAO noted Alix has a reserve fund set aside for the arena, and that’s where this request would come from if granted. She added the request, if granted, would have no effect on current or future budgets.
Coun. Ed Cole stated he felt the plexiglass replacement could also be considered a safety issue.
Fehr added the plexiglass is so badly marked it’s difficult to see through it.
The mayor also reported the arena association has some new executive members plus a new events coordinator. Fehr added the bull riding competition may be terminated and replaced with a new event while the arena association is also looking at some other fundraising ideas. It was noted the arena association would also be interested in finding some new volunteers.
Councillors unanimously approved the arena board’s request.
Food bank lobbying
Councillors read a letter from the FCSS Association of Alberta which discussed efforts to have local food banks added to the FCSS umbrella of services.
The CAO noted currently food banks are excluded from FCSS funding and White noted that especially during the COVID pandemic it became clear how important these food banks are to communities.
Vacancies continue
Coun. Barb Gilliat made a committee report on the Lacombe Foundation board. She stated that the senior housing facilities are still seeing substantial vacancies as people appear to be hesitant to move into the facilities.
Many communities have seen such hesitancy at their senior housing facilities during the COVID pandemic due to strict isolation requirements.