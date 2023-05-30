BRIDGENORTH — Selwyn Township residents will get a chance to share ideas, ask questions and offer input on municipal issues at a town hall meeting Saturday in Bridgenorth.
Selwyn Township council will host a drop-in meeting at the Bridgenorth Hall, located at 836 Charles Street, at 10 a.m.
“The purpose of the town hall meeting is to give residents yet another opportunity to come and meet their mayor and council and to ask questions they want answers for as it relates to the Township of Selwyn,” said Mayor Sherry Senis.
“The reason for the venue is that some may feel intimidated in coming to the council chambers, so this is a more informal meeting.
“The focus will depend on what questions are asked at the meeting. The meeting also will alert council to any burning issues, should they exist.”
All members of council will be in attendance.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.