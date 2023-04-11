The U11 B Strathroy Jr. Rockets got their Red Hats Easter Sunday in Barrie. The Ontario Minor Hockey Association champions won their championship game 6-2 over Niagara on the Lake, going 4-0-1 over the weekend. The Mt. Brydges Cougars finished their hard-played tournament with a 3-3 tie Saturday against the Midland Centennials. The weekend prior, the U18 B Cougars also made it to the semi-finals, also getting their only loss of the championship tournament to eventual tournament winners South Muskoka Bears.
Jr Rockets victorious
- Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Middlesex Banner
