One family’s flight to the Prairies in search of a better life has led to a large swath of land in Westman being protected for the good of the environment.
Preserving her family’s history was one of the key reasons Carol Chapman decided to work with Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) to protect her land near Baldur, Man., 103 kilometres southeast of Brandon.
Chapman signed a conservation agreement with DUC to protect some of the land her family has lived and worked on since 1881. At the top of a hill on her property stands a family cemetery where her great-grandparents Johann and Groa Jonson are buried.
“My great-grandfather Johann Jonson came from Iceland in 1881. In northern Iceland, there had been volcanoes, and the ash covered everything,” Chapman said. “They were starving, absolutely starving, and a lot of them came over.”
Over 200 Icelanders immigrated to Manitoba, establishing the New Iceland colony along the shores of Lake Winnipeg in 1875 in the first part of a large wave of immigrants who settled on the Canadian Prairies.
Migration from Iceland was unique, because most people chose Canada over the United States to settle in, historian Gunnar Karlsson says, in part due to the fact that Canadian authorities had begun to promote emigration in cooperation with the Allan Line, a shipping line that already had an agent in Iceland in 1873. This promotional campaign proved successful in Iceland because emigration was only just about to start from there, and Icelandic emigrants had no relatives in the United States to help them make the first steps, Karlsson said.
While Gimli, Man. has the highest concentration of Canadians with Icelandic ancestry, other Manitoba towns are also full of people whose ancestors came from that country, including Arborg, Erickson, Glenboro, Lakeview, Lundar, Morden, Riverton, Reykjavik, and Baldur.
The eruption of Mount Askja in 1875 destroyed much of Iceland’s agriculture, driving an estimated 25 per cent of the population to seek new lives in other countries. Most came to Canada, and Jonson was among the first Europeans to settle in the Baldur area.
“A lot of people know about all the Icelanders that went to Gimli, but the name Baldur is actually the god of beauty in Iceland,” Chapman said. “They would have just come because they needed a place.”
Jonson homesteaded two quarter sections northwest of Baldur. When he died in 1907, the land went to his three sons. The property remains in the family, with one quarter farmed by Chapman’s cousin and the second quarter containing the family cemetery that the conversation agreement protects.
“There’s a lot of landscape that’s really changed,” said Chapman, who lives in Killarney. “Farmers want a few more acres, so the sloughs get drained, and it changes the whole ecosystem.”
An avid birdwatcher, Chapman credits her father, Tryggvi Johnson Jr., with instilling a love of nature in her and her brother, Rick, as well as in his grandchildren. One of Chapman’s sons farms near Elkhorn and conserved land with DUC in 2010, and her other son obtained a Ph.D. in conservation biology and teaches at the University of Oklahoma.
“He’s always said that his afi – that’s Icelandic for grandpa – was always his inspiration, because he would come over to visit when he was just young and say, ‘You know what I saw today?’ And he’d tell him about how he saw this or that,” Chapman said.
The decision to conserve the 138-acre (56-hectare) parcel of land — which includes 16 acres of wetlands that offer habitat for waterfowl, shorebirds, and more — is Chapman’s way of honouring her father and preserving the family’s roots.
Blue-winged teals, gadwalls, Canada geese, mallards and almost two dozen other bird species have been spotted on the property. Elk, white-tailed deer, moose, beavers and muskrats are common in the rolling hills, as well.
“I remember as a little kid, my dad just talking about how so much of the land was still the same as when his grandfather had come over,” Chapman said. “Sometimes I wish I was a time traveller, and I could just zoom back and be there.”
DUC is Manitoba’s oldest and largest conservation group. Beginning in 1938, DUC has worked with over 3,000 Manitoba landowners to conserve more than 711,000 acres (287,731 hectares) of land.