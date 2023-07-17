Ridgetown District High School (RDHS) unveiled its Hall of Excellence in 2001 to honour graduates who achieved greatness in their lives and careers.
Plaques with each inductee’s picture and short biography adorn the Hall of Excellence wall at the main entrance of RDHS.
While the honoured area is called the Hall of Excellence, it would take an entire hallway to list the achievements of the 2023 inductee.
Dr. Carol Hopkins was inducted into the Hall of Excellence during the RDHS commencement exercises at the Rudy Brown Building at Ridgetown College on June 29th.
A more personal ceremony was held at the Delaware Nation Community Centre the following day.
“I’m very thankful to the committee for honouring me this way and, by extension, (honouring) my family and the community,” Hopkins told the audience at the community hall.
It was the first time the Hall of Excellence ceremony had taken place outside of Ridgetown. The special occasion featured traditional dancers and drummers from the Delaware First Nation of Moraviantown, with portions of the ceremony spoken in Lunaapeew, the Indigenous Language of the Delaware.
“I’m so thankful for all the memories I’ve had since hearing about this award, thinking about my mother and grandmother, I would not have made it through high school without them,” Dr. Hopkins told the audience. “Family is the most critical important foundation that anyone can have in their life, and I was very fortunate to have really strong family values.”
Dr. Hopkins told the story of how when the family lived in Chicago, her father told her never to say that she couldn’t do something.
“If I ever felt like I couldn’t do something, he said, ‘Go away and think about it and come back and talk to me,’” she recalled. “I wanted him to tell me what to do, but he never would.”
“He would ask questions to make me think for myself, and one of the greatest gifts my father left me was the ability to think for myself,” she said.
After her father’s death, the family moved back to Moraviantown, where her mother and grandmother raised her.
“My mother and grandmother helped me understand how I was going to move forward and helped me understand my responsibilities for taking care of myself. They supported me, always encouraged me,” she said.
“That was the foundation that has helped me throughout my whole life,” said Dr. Hopkins, a mother of four and grandmother of six.
Hopkins was born and raised in Moraviantown, a member of the Lenape First Nation.
She attended Howard Harwich Moravian (now Naahii Ridge) elementary school and Ridgetown District High School from 1976-79.
After graduating, she moved to London for college, first to become a dental assistant and then a data entry technician. Still unhappy with both vocations, she returned home and began counselling students at RDHS.
While working with local high school students, however, Dr. Hopkins found she did not have answers to all of their questions and felt she needed more education.
She enrolled at Laurentian University, where she earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree, but instead of seeking employment, she chose to enhance further her education at the University of Toronto, where she earned a Master in Social Work.
Dr. Hopkins has dedicated her career to working on the front line of mental health, addictions, substance abuse and sexual violence, her strength being the ability to blend Western and Native traditional health and healing practices competently and responsively.
She is recognized as an expert authority on First Nations’ mental health and addiction treatment on the provincial, national and international stage, serving on a number of advisory and task forces.
Dr. Hopkins has taught at various post-secondary institutes, including Anishinabek Education Institute, the Native Social Work program at Laurentian University and Professor in the Social Work Program at Kings University College of the University of Western Ontario.
She received the Walter Dieter Award from the Assembly of First Nations in recognition of academic achievements made in the field of Social Work with First Nations.
Dr. Hopkins was awarded the equivalent of a Ph.D. in Sacred Indigenous Knowledge through the Anishinaabe Medicine Society.
Dr. Hopkins is the Chief Executive director of the Thunderbird Partnership Foundation, a division of the National Native Addictions Partnership Foundation, an organization whose mandate is to support Canada’s First Nations’ mental wellness, substance use and addictions.
Dr. Hopkins was Co-Chair of the First Nations Addictions Advisory Panel, whose mandate was to develop a renewal framework for the National Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Youth Solvent Abuse programs.
She now co-chairs the Leadership Team, whose mandate is to implement the renewal framework. This process is a partnership between the Assembly of First Nations, the National Native Addictions Partnership Foundation, and the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch of Health Canada.
She has co-chaired initiatives in national policy review and development of the First Nations Mental Wellness Continuum Framework; Honouring our Strengths, a renewed framework to address substance use issues among First Nations in Canada; the Indigenous Wellness Framework; and the Native Wellness Assessment.
Dr. Hopkins has represented First Nations clients on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Council for Health Services Accreditation, now known as Accreditation Canada.
In recognition of her work, she received the Champions of Mental Health Award in 2015 for Research/Clinician.
She was part of the Canadian delegation to the 2016 United Nations General Assembly Special Session on the World Drug Problem.
In 2018, Dr. Hopkins was awarded the Order of Canada, the highest honour bestowed upon a non-military Canadian citizen, recognized for her lifelong contributions to her field of endeavour.
Dr. Hopkins received an Honorary Doctor of Law from Western University in 2019.
The RDHS Hall of Excellence was founded by former principal Doug Johnston in 2021 to celebrate the success of former students who became leaders in their field, whether it be medicine, politics, law, agriculture, science, humanitarian, education, athletics and other areas.
Every spring, one or more RDHS graduates are chosen for inducted.
The current committee members are Margaret Johnston, Jim Brown, Rob Watson, Craig Mitton and Doug Johnston.