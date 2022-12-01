Who decorated it best?
The Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce is holding its first Christmas window decorating contest and Christmas tree decorating contest to get in the holiday spirit.
Twelve businesses along Queen Street will embrace the holiday spirit and decorate their windows with Christmas decor.
People can also view the 11 Christmas trees that are uniquely decorated by various businesses along Queen Street.
A NOTL business sponsors each tree and seven are still available.
Votes for the People’s Choice winners can be cast until Dec. 31 at the Chamber of Commerce’s office at 26 Queen St.
“The idea for the Christmas tree decorating contest was to do more than just putting white lights on a tree,” said Minerva Ward, president of the chamber and Tourism NOTL.
“But to give businesses and non-profits and other creators the opportunity to decorate those trees (and) put their own touches in a unique way,” she added.
The contests are part of a larger project to transform Niagara-on-the-Lake into a Christmas wonderland, she said.
It will also bring visibility to each business and create a new creative dynamic along Queen Street, she said.
The official first-, second- and third-place winners in each contest will be determined by a judging panel in mid-December.
The People’s Choice winners from the public voting period will be announced at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival at the end of January.
“Residents, tourists, anybody can vote at the Chamber of Commerce. We have the ballots ready for both contests,” said Ward.