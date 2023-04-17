Even municipalities like to shop local when it comes to roadwork projects.
Two reports were presented to the recent Penetanguishene committee of the whole regarding roadwork in the near future.
The first item of discussion during the transportation and environmental services section of the meeting was in approval of the reconstruction of Harriet St., awarded to Maacon Construction Corp. in the amount of nearly $1.5-million including HST and provisional items.
The reconstruction will involve removal and replacement of the existing water main, sanitary, and storm sewers on Harriet St., between Jeffery St. and Edward St. Also, restoration and upgrades to the existing road surface will include storm catch-basin structures and a concrete curb and gutter.
As the lowest of four bidding contractors, the cost still came in at roughly 50 per cent higher than the budgeted amount due to a similar increase in linear construction costs compared to the 2021 Chatham St. reconstruction project. Various reasons in the construction industry since the pandemic started include increases in material prices, fuel costs, and labour shortages.
Services chair Coun. Suzanne Marchand noted that to cover the $420,000 overages cost, finance department staff recommended that available money through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Funding (OCIF) could be allocated.
Coun. Doug Leroux praised both the locating of funds as well as the winning contract bid to Maacon.
“It’s pleasing to see that we’re going to have a local contractor doing the work,”the former mayor said, noting that “it’s been awhile since Maacon has done work for the town and I know that when he did the Sheridan St. project he did an excellent job.”
Second in the discussion was an asphalt resurfacing tender for 2023, awarded to Georgian Paving Ltd. for just over $950,000 including HST.
Six kilometres of roads have been scheduled to have existing asphalt surfaces milled or pulverized, re-graded where necessary, with the installation of new asphalt. Listed are the 2023 capital projects of Robert St. E from Fox St. to Thompsons Rd., and, Robert St. W. from Champlain Rd. to John St.
For the 2023 preventative road maintenance plan: Church St. from Don. St to Yeo St.; Brule St. from Burke St. to Dufferin St.; Richelieu Street from Lorne Ave. to Dufferin St.; Murray Rd. from Thompson Rd. to Brunelle Sideroad; and Beck Blvd. on West Service Rd.
As a provisional item if sufficient budget funds are available, Fox St. between Church St. and Beck Blvd. was added to the list.
A conventional paving tender was awarded, but Penetanguishene staff also explored alternative options.
“The engineering department took a look at the hot-in-place ability to look at this repurposing of asphalt,” explained Marchand, “existing asphalt – repurposing it and literally ‘melting it down like butter’ I think is how it was explained to me – so that it is all done in one parcel.
“Unfortunately, the organization that does this work did not bid on this tender, so we weren’t able to see what the cost comparator would be. But it is something we hope to see come into Simcoe County in the near future as well,” Marchand added.
Mayor Doug Rawson asked if the town had explored joint-partnership for asphalt resurfacing as a cost-saving measure, with public works director Bryan Murray replying that Penetanguishene staff had partnered with the neighbouring town of Midland over the past few years. Additionally, Rawson inquired how roads are chosen for annual reconstruction in the municipality. “Every five years, we do what’s called a road-condition assessment," replied Murray. "It’s a scoring system where we have a contractor that runs our streets throughout the town and ranks them according to a scoring system, zero to one hundred. The higher the score on the road, the better condition it is."
Murray added: "It really depends on the scoring of the road and the right treatment at the right time, so to speak."
The reports for the Harriet St. reconstruction tender award as well as the 2023 asphalt resurfacing tender award can be located on the agenda page of the Town of Penetanguishene website.
Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.
Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.