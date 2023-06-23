Callander’s annual FunFest takes place this Saturday, June 24, and the day will be capped off with the regular fireworks show at Centennial Park around 10 p.m. weather permitting.
Yes, there is a fire ban in effect throughout the municipality. However, the town has checked in with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and received word the show can go on. The display is overseen by the Fire Department, and the fireworks are aimed over the bay.
But don’t try this at home, as residents are not allowed to discharge fireworks within the municipality.
“We’re excited about the event, and council is looking forward to seeing everybody there,” said Mayor Robb Noon.
This year’s theme is Callander’s Past, Present, and Future. There will be a parade to celebrate Canada Day, and a host of family activities. The day begins with a pancake breakfast at the Callander Community Centre on 1984 Swale Street. The hotcakes will be flying off the griddle from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
While enjoying those flapjacks the astute diner may notice a stream of apple pies coming through the door. The annual pie contest will be in full effect that morning, and contenders are reminded to get them to the judges’ table within the Community Centre by 9 a.m. The kids have a chocolate cookie contest that morning as well, so you’ll get some views of those, too.
Look but don’t touch, as those are for the judges. Enjoy your pancake breakfast, as though shalt not covet your neighbour’s pie.
However, you are invited to covet the many items donated for the silent auction that’s running that morning at the Community Centre. In the afternoon, from noon to three, you can see the items and bid at the Silent Auction Tent at Centennial Park.
Winners will be contacted on June 25th, and payment and pickup can be made on Monday, June 23rd at the Orton room within the Community Centre between 6 and 7 p.m. Cash is preferred. All proceeds from the auction help stock the Callander Food Bank.
The parade rolls out at 11 a.m. and runs down Main Street South then turns onto Swale Street to wind down to the Community Centre. Parade participants meet in front of Sunbeam Bungalows between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
Vendors will be set up in Centennial Park from 10 a.m. onward, and a variety of kids’ and family events will be found there, too.
The Callander Bay Heritage Museum on Lansdowne is also down with the FunFest sound, offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with games and activities planned as well.
Expect a mixed-weather bag for the event with a mix of sun and cloud and 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Drink plenty of water, as it will be hot. Afternoon temperatures will reach a high of 29 with a humidex of 32.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.