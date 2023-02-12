At their Jan. 18 meeting, the Municipality of Hastings Highlands council passed their borrowing bylaw, 2023-002 and their interim tax billing bylaw 2023-003. Tanya Dickinson, the treasurer, will inform council of the outstanding taxes due in the municipality as of Dec. 31, 2022 at their March or April meeting.
Dickinson confirms that this borrowing bylaw, 2023-002, is an annual report that comes forward to council, and is required by the municipality’s financial institution.
“I am not aware of Hastings Highlands needing to use this ‘borrowed money’ in any recent years. The municipality’s tax installment dates are strategically set to ensure sufficient cash flow throughout the fiscal year,” she says.
Council also passed bylaw 2023-003, their interim tax billing bylaw, which allows the municipality to levy amounts on the assessment of property to be applied to interim billing with installments due on March 31 and on May 31. The levied amount shall not exceed 50 per cent of the total amount of taxes for municipal, county and school purposes that were levied on the property in the previous year. A 1.25 per cent penalty is added to all interim taxes overdue on April 1 and the first day of the month for any extra months thereafter.
As for the outstanding taxes as of Dec. 31, 2022, Dickinson says that those numbers are provided to council in a fourth quarter (October to December) treasury report update that will go to council sometime around March or April.
“That final report is often a bit delayed compared to other quarterly treasury reports as we finalize our year end and complete our annual audit in February.”