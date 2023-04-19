MULGRAVE — At the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave on April 17, CAO David Gray tabled the draft of budget 2023-2024 and highlighted that tax rates would remain the same as last year: a residential rate of $1.2375 per $100 of assessment and a commercial tax rate of $4.5257 per $100 of assessment.
"Residential assessments have gone up by 8.6 per cent year over year and commercial 3.2 per cent. In total, our [tax revenues] have gone up by 4.1 per cent. On the expense side, our total expenses have increased by 7.3 per cent; electricity and oil make a big part of that. Nova Scotia power increased their cost by seven per cent just recently, the first step of a two-step process,” Gray said.
Councillor Krista Luddington reported on the latest police advisory meeting, noting that in the first quarter of 2023, the police had responded to 21 calls in Mulgrave, “which is very much the same as it has been.”