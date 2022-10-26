MOOSE RIVER — Following consultations with the company of an Eastern Shore gold mine that was damaged during Hurricane Fiona, Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change says there were “no impacts to the surrounding environment,” according to a department spokesperson.
Tracy Barron was responding to questions from The Journal last week concerning a disclosure in the quarterly shareholders report (ending Sept. 30, 2023) of St Barbara, which owns and operates the Touquoy gold mine at Moose River, near Musquodoboit.
In the report, the company stated: “The Touquoy pit experienced a wall failure above a production area during the storm which will require three weeks of rehabilitation work in the second quarter … As a result of advanced site storm preparations, pleasingly there was no major damage to infrastructure nor any environmental breaches resulting from the storm.”
According to Barron in an email, “The Department is aware of this incident and have been in contact with the company. The disturbance from the storm was located within the boundaries of the open pit. We want to assure Nova Scotians that there were no impacts to the surrounding environment. As always, the company must fully adhere to the terms and conditions of its Industrial Approval.”
In a separate email, Sarah Brannen, spokesperson for St Barbara’s Atlantic operations, stated: “Sustained and unprecedented rain and accompanying weather conditions brought on by Hurricane Fiona caused material from the pit wall to slide into the Touquoy pit. This pit material was caught by the catchment berms that are built into the pit structure and are designed for this purpose. As such there was no material that reached or could reach the receiving environment.”
She added: “Our primary focus was that no-one was injured in the event, which we can confirm. Our operation, which includes the mine design, is built on contingencies and anticipating for events such as this unique weather event. St Barbara activated our geotechnical and environment teams to conduct a thorough investigation and worked together to make a safe plan, which we are now executing to ensure a safe return to work for our team.”
In February, St Barbara’s Atlantic operations pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to test the quality of surface water run-off from its mine road, and failure to notify and report to authorities as required by law. The company subsequently paid $250,000 in fines and penalties for violating provisions of provincial and federal environment acts for the incidents, which occurred between 2018 and 2020 at the mine.
“I hope they [St Barbara] have gotten better at reporting to Nova Scotia Environment because they do have a literal track record of not doing the monitoring and reporting that they’re supposed to do,” said Karen McKendry, wilderness outreach co-ordinator of the Ecology Action Centre in Halifax. “These ‘100-year storms’ are happening more frequently. From the documentation [available] from them so far, they’re a little out of their league in properly preparing for climate change.”
In August, Environment and Climate Change approved St Barbara’s application to raise the height of the wall containing Touquoy’s mine waste. In its petition, the gold miner had said that, without the measure, it may be forced to shut down the near-capacity facility, affecting 350 jobs.