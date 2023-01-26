The Snowed in Comedy Tour is celebrating 14 years and will be playing 70 cities coast to coast in 2023. Four international comedians – Dan Quinn, Paul Myrehaug, Pete Zedlacher and Erica Sigurdson – are on the tour this year, which arrives in Medicine Hat for a show at the Esplanade on Feb. 4.
So far the tour is going well with lots of sold-out shows and fairly good driving weather. Sigurdson says she bought a new jacket, which is more than she needs in Vancouver so is ready for the colder weather Alberta is promising to deliver next week.
Sigurdson, who lives in Vancouver, has been doing comedy for about 22 years.
“The great thing about this tour is each year everyone comes back with a new set, which is why we have so many fans that come back year after year. On the island we had people that had been there every single year since it’s started. That’s really cool when you hear that.”
The audience gets to know the comics and hears the evolution of their life from year to year. One year a comedian could be talking about his girlfriend, the next year his fiancÃ©e and the following year his wife.
“It’s really cool that way, everyone is writing material for the next year.”
One of the most memorable moments of the tour so far for Sigurdson was a show in Courtenay, B.C. The house was packed and the audience gave a standing ovation at the end of the show.
The tour is slowly winding its way to Alberta. They are currently in B.C. with shows dotted around the province.
“We’d love to see everybody out at the Esplanade. It’s one of our favourite theatres to play. We moved the show to the weekend (in Medicine Hat) and we’re hoping we are going to get lots of people who want to come out and have a great time and they won’t have to go to work the next day.”
For more information about the tour, go to https://www.snowedincomedytour.com. Tickets for the Snowed in Comedy Tour are available from the Esplanade website. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.