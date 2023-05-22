Health Canada has warned parents and caregivers about the potential dangers of water beads. These tiny beads are composed of a gel that can expand up to 1,500 times their original size when exposed to water. Children can access or use water beads in various household items, including toys, art kits, stress balls, foot baths, vase fillers, and gardening products.
Water beads pose a severe risk if ingested or inserted into the ears or nose. If consumed, they can continue to expand inside the body, potentially leading to life-threatening injuries such as intestinal or bowel blockages, the health agency further warned.