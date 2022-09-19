The West Nipissing Chamber of Commerce is hosting two candidates’ nights. The first takes place on Monday, September 26th, with candidates for wards 1 to 4 and the three mayoral candidates. On Tuesday, September 27th, candidates from wards 5 to 8 will attend, and the mayoral candidates will return as well.
Both events run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Marcel Noel Hall at 219 O’Hara Street in Sturgeon Falls. The public is encouraged to attend, however, both nights will be live streamed on the West Nipissing Chamber of Commerce’s YouTube page.
Residents are also welcomed to submit questions for the candidates by sending an email to the Chamber at admin@westnipissingchamber.ca. The deadline to submit questions is Wednesday, September 21st at 4:30 p.m.
West Nipissing’s mayoral candidates are Dave Lewington, Kathleen Rochon, and Dan Roveda. Lewington has information about his campaign on his Facebook page Dave Lewington For Mayor. Rochon has a website, www.rochon4mayor.com, as well as a Facebook page. Visit Dan Roveda 4 Mayor – Moving Forward on Facebook to find more information on Roveda’s platform.
For a full list of candidates running for council, visit the municipality’s website.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.