More than 100 York Region artists, most hailing from Aurora and Newmarket, will take over Aurora Town Hall this Saturday and Sunday as the Town and the Society of York Region artists host the 59th annual Aurora Art Show & Sale.
As the Society of York Region Artists (SOYRA) counts down to the show’s 60th anniversary next year, this year’s response from local creatives bodes well for the future.
“This year’s show filled more rapidly than it has in the past,” says SOYRA President Linda Welch. “I did a tally and of the entries 62 per cent of all entries this year are from Aurora and Newmarket and this is really important because it shows that there is a great deal of interest in the arts – and, as advocates for the arts, SOYRA is really happy to see that involvement.”
The sky is the limit for what artists were able to put forward this year, with the art set to adorn the municipal walls selected through a jury process.
The juror, says Welch, is chosen for their skill, reputation, and knowledge of different forms of art.
“We want to have a really good show, but we recognize that it is a community show. We don’t always know the skill level of the participants, and for some it may be their very first show, for some they may be full-time artists who make their sole income from their artwork, so there are a number of aspects to a juror’s duties.”
As a partner of SOYRA’s on this show, the Town is also looking forward to seeing what makes the cut.
“To find an art show that is celebrating its 30th anniversary is amazing, but to find an art show celebrating 59 years, six decades, supporting over 4,000 artists cumulatively displaying more than 14,000 works of art is not even measurable,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “This is all due to the strength and calibre of the artists locally, but also to Town Council.”
The genesis of the Art Show is a simple one. 59 years ago, the artists’ collective was looking for a place to display their work. The mayor of the day stepped up with the suggestion that as Town Hall was closed on Saturdays, they could open their door for the local creatives – a decision which has stood the test of time.
“It is really part of Council and their vision, however the show does not go on without the creative, innovative, and back-breaking support of SOYRA as well as our guardian angels, including The Auroran,” says Ms. Ware. “What we have been able to do by creating this show and [maintaining] it all these years, we have created a space where art gets to meet audience.
“If you’re an art enthusiast, you know it is a strong show. If you’re not an art enthusiast, this is the show to become one. I really challenge anyone to walk into the front door of Town Hall during this show and not be emotionally, spiritually, and even physically moved – you can walk into the show tired, with a headache, but when you leave you will have a completely different sensory experience. That is the power of the arts and the fact that a Town Council, 59 years ago, opened its doors and in 2023 is still opening their doors, and are now showcasing over 350 pieces of original hand-made artwork, there is not even an adjective.”
Next year, promises Ms. Ware, the 60th anniversary celebration will be a “decadent” experience.
“The show doesn’t happen without SOYRA, but it is literally and figuratively a couple hundred of hours of volunteer work from artists that are already run off their feet and very busy and they will all be coming in not only to participate in a show but to make the show possible. This is a marathon, but it is a worthy and scenic marathon.”
The 59th annual Aurora Art Show and Sale will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For further information, visit www.aurora.ca/artshowandsale.