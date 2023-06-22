Students in Arviat’s John Arnalukjuak High School ended their year by sewing parkas and wind pants for elementary school youth.
“The teachers were very teary-eyed, the children were very grateful, and my students in the high school who mad the parkas felt that they did something really good for the community,” said principal Chi-chi Arinze.
The Grade 10/11 students made 15 parkas and windpants during their six-week program, led by instructor Malinda Kaviok and cultural instructors Malinda Suworksiok, Eva Arnalukjuak and Sheila Nungnik.
“They were with the students from the beginning to the end to make this happen,” said Arinze.
She called the program an important one for students, as it gives them a sense of responsibility.
“They are responsible to people in their community,” said Arinze. “It gives them a sense of accomplishment. They started something and finished it, and they’re also helping others.”