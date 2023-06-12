This year’s recipient of Medicine Hat College’s Honourary Applied Baccalaureate Degree is Robert (Bob) E. Wanner, who says he was surprised and extremely humbled to be chosen.
“So many people do so very much in our city, province and nation and never receive recognition,” said Wanner. “I’m only here because of working with lots of good people.”
Four daughters and 11 grandchildren are a critical part of Wanner’s life and that alone keeps him and his wife, Joan, busy. However, Wanner is still active in provincial activities and sees it as a part of public service and democratic representation. He has accepted the vice president role of the Former MLAs of Alberta Association and recently agreed to go back as the vice president of Canadians Reaching Out to the Worlds Children Foundation, which he helped start 20 years ago with family and friends.
Another aspect of the MHC convocation on June 9 is that not only was Wanner crossing the stage, but his grandson, Cian Crowley, was also there to receive a Built Environment Engineering and Technology diploma.