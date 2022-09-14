Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced on Wednesday, August 31 it would implement a new three-digit mental health crisis hotline by November 2023.
Battle River-Crowfoot MP Damien Kurek is pleased to see this announcement after sending a postcard mail out to constituents in his area to help reduce the stigma and begin the conversation around mental health.
“The postcards were a success and it is encouraging to hear feedback, from constituents and across the country,” MP Kurek tells the Mail.
MP Kurek says he is “cautiously optimistic” and encouraged to see the CRTC make the decision to implement the 9-8-8 hotline. Although it is not yet operational, MP Kurek adds it moves it from discussions to the process of reality.
While the hotline is not a “total solution” to combat the mental health crisis, MP Kurek says the CRTC’s decision is “encouraging” and a step towards ensuring all Canadians will have access to mental health supports and services in a crisis.
Until the hotline is in place, anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can reach out for support through the Canada Suicide Prevention Service at 1-833-456-4566 or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.