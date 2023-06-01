The water in Tiny is great to swim in, but boaters wanting to get their craft into D’Aoust Bay might need to wait until next week according to the municipality.
Questions into the municipality from curious residents prompted public works director Tim Leitch to explain recently why the Jackson Park boat launch, at Marina Road near Concession 8 West, hadn’t been opened as of this weekend.
“This year we did experience more sand than anticipated,” Leitch explained during the special meeting of council. “Unfortunately, there wasn’t very much shore ice – as everybody remembers – through the winter, which ends up depositing a lot of sand down in those areas.”
Leitch informed council and the public that approvals for in-water operations had been OK'd, but it was a matter of finding someone to dig the sand out.
“We don’t have a piece of equipment – an excavator – with an arm that long, that can reach out and extract the sand to open up the ramp,” Leitch noted, adding the process would likely happen after the first weekend of June.
“We’ll get the ramp open and make sure it’s safe for operation.”
As stated in the frequently asked questions of the Tiny Township web page for public beaches, timing to open municipal ramps varies on weather with a target of the May 24 long weekend, and closures on the Thanksgiving weekend in October.
