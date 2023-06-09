On March 31 of this year, Wakaw School shared that Mr. Patrick Winand was nominated for the Teacher of the Year Award as part of Inclusion Saskatchewan’s 2023 Inclusive Education Awards. “I am grateful to be a part of such a wonderful learning community and it's an honour to be recognized as Teacher of the Year through Inclusion Saskatchewan,” he shared. Inclusive Education’s Teacher of the Year Award is presented to a teacher who strives to include every student through the framework of inclusive education. While recognizing that an inclusive education may be different for each student and each school, to be considered for the award, nominees must demonstrate innovation, student-centred approaches, and dedication to the core values of inclusive education where all students are supported in reaching their highest potential, both in academics and in social and emotional skills. Inclusive education practices are demonstrated when students with intellectual disabilities: attend regular classrooms with peers of their own age, are able to take part in all the same educational opportunities as their peers and receive the specialized supports they need within the classroom facilitating the social learning opportunities they experience with their peers in the classroom.
This is Mr. Winand’s first year teaching in Wakaw and prior to taking up his position here, he taught classes at The King's University in Edmonton, Alberta under Alberta Colleges. While there, he taught Education and Kinesiology courses, worked in marketing for athletics, was the supervisor of future teachers in the Faculty of Education program going through their internships, and served as head coach of the men's volleyball team. Before his sojourn at The King’s University, he taught for four years in the Prairie Valley School Division in the Regina/White City area after convocating from the University of Regina in 2015. Since his convocation, he has completed several courses associated with the topics of mental health, diversity, and inclusion in the classroom. He also trained in the Suicide Prevention Training Program and Mental Health First Aid.
In 1955 an ad was placed in the Saskatoon Star Phoenix about a survey being conducted by Dr. John Dolan seeking to determine how many children were being denied access to education because of an intellectual disability. The response he received spearheaded him and others to establish an Association dedicated to meeting the needs of these individuals, and while undergoing a few name changes since its inception, the mission remains “to promote the participation of people with intellectual disabilities in all aspects of community life”. (https://www.sacl.org/faq/) While inclusion has come a long way in the nearly 70 years since Dr. John Dolan determined that his daughter had a right to an education, of the approximately 23,000 people with an intellectual disability living in Saskatchewan, many still encounter barriers to living a full life in the community. Inclusion Saskatchewan is a non-profit association working to make this vision a reality for individuals with intellectual disabilities across Saskatchewan. Formerly known as the Saskatchewan Association for Community Living the name was changed in 2018 to Inclusion SK “to reflect the greatest desire of the people they support: to be valued, supported and included members of our society.” It works on a wide array of initiatives, projects, and priorities that include advocacy, employment support, education and transition support, public education, youth programming, self-advocacy and social activities, family network and workshops, and the Valley View Centre transition.
Having grown up in the village of Englefeld, just east of Humboldt, Patrick Winand is no stranger to small-town Saskatchewan and the challenges that exist for rural students and teachers. His job at Wakaw School is split into three categories: Teacher, Learning Resource, and Vice Principal. It makes for a very busy and challenging workload, especially since he has also been working on completing a Master’s Degree in Education, with a focus on Leadership and Administration through Yorkville University.
By all accounts, Mr. Winand is enjoying his work in Wakaw saying, “I work with some incredible teachers, educational assistants, and office staff at Wakaw School who rise to adversity daily. Their resilience, tenacity, and determination have been a true inspiration to me and have helped me this year to strive for my best. Our teachers' hard work and dedication to providing an exceptional education remain obvious, and this award is truly a testament to everyone's efforts.”
Patrick received his award at the Inclusion Conference held in Saskatoon on June 3rd. To his surprise, not only was he presented with Inclusion Saskatchewan’s Teacher of the Year Award, but also the National Inclusive Education Award 2023. He shared, “I had no idea. So grateful.” Congratulations Mr. Winand!