Thunder Bay, Ont. — Even if rural Thunder Bay farms finally receive some moisture this weekend as forecast, it might be too late for some crops to survive what has been drought-like conditions, says a regional agriculture expert.
“There will definitely be some losses, even if the rain comes,” Lakehead University Agricultural Research Station director Tarlok Sahota said Thursday.
Sahota said crops with shallow root systems, like spring wheat, have failed to thrive during the prolonged dry spell, which saw only five millimetres of rain fall on the city and surrounding areas by the middle of June.
The normal total amount for June in Thunder Bay is about 85 mm. Crop losses could be in the range of 50 per cent, Sahota said.
“Crops have emerged after seeding, but aren’t really growing because of the lack of moisture,” he said.
On the plus side, plants like winter wheat, which can penetrate deeper into soil in search of moisture, have fared better and some fields appear surprisingly “lush green.”
“Even with the spring we’ve had, (crops like) winter barley and rye are growing quite well,” Sahota said.
Sweet corn, which also has a shallow root system, might be a different story this summer. Though it’s not too late for the corn crop to recover from the drought-like conditions, Sahota said, the plant is temperamental at the best of times.
“It likes everything to be just right,” Sahota said. “Not too low in water, but not excessive amounts, either.”
LU’s agricultural research station is located about 15 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. In more than 30 years of operation, it’s developed a good handle on what grows, and what doesn’t, on farms within the city’s orbit.
Canola, which is widely grown in rural Thunder Bay, is also expected to experience reduced yields this summer.
“There will be some set-back in canola this year,” Sahota said.
In a normal year, the bright-yellow oilseed crop is produced in the Thunder Bay district at a rate of about 1.5 tonnes per acre.
Plowing hazardous
Mike Huber, who operates a beef cattle and cash-crop operation just west of Kakabeka Falls, said one area farmer who planted canola this spring found the plant failed to germinate.
The lack of rain has left fields so dry that plowing has become hazardous, risking the loss of soil.
“You have to be really cautious,” Huber said.
Feeding livestock
Some farmers have been looking to feed their livestock with oats and barley instead of hay, as it appears there might not be a second cut of grass this summer, Huber noted.
In the meantime, a “community pasture” in O’Connor Township acts as a life-saver, offering about 1,000 acres of native grasses like timothy and brome, where cattle and other farm animals can graze.
Huber said there are about a dozen similar pastures across the province that are owned by the government and leased. Farmers apply to use the land for a set time and pay a fee for doing so.
The grass in the O’Connor pasture “is only about a foot tall, but it’s good and thick,” Huber said.
Despite the drought, the pasture is fairly abundant now because of a decision to not let cattle out on it too early in June, Huber said.
Another obstacle livestock farmers may have to contend with this summer is low water levels in creeks and ponds that cattle use while they’re out grazing.
It could be a tough year and some herds may have to be reduced out of economic necessity.
“There may be a lot of animals for sale this fall,” Huber said.
Huber said he well recalls the 2021 season, when some creeks dried up completely.
“We are really hoping for some moisture,” he said. “It’s just been too dry.”