CENTRE WELLINGTON — A little more support for education is coming to the local Mennonite community.
On Monday, Centre Wellington council approved the necessary bylaw amendment to allow for the Ariss Valley Mennonite School at 5982 Eighth Line East, Pilkington, northwest of Ariss just off Highway 86.
The school will eventually have up to 40 students, all from horse and buggy Mennonite denominations.
Mariana Iglesias, a senior planner, explained that the plan is to take part of an existing farm and use it for the school.
“It currently supports an active farm and farm retail store. The rezoning application seeks to rezone a small portion of the property approximately .82 hectares or two acres off of the existing farm driveway for a small scale parochial school to serve local Mennonite community, that relies solely on horse drawn transportation,” Iglesias said.
There were several concerns raised regarding opening the school. But each one has been addressed.
“Council had some questions and concerns at the public meeting,” Iglesias said. “These are all outlined in the report but generally relate to … farm traffic and road safety, flood risks, and drinking water supply adjacent to the active farm.
“After reviewing the application and all of the input received, staff is satisfied that all concerns have been adequately reviewed and addressed and the related provincial and county policies have been met.”
Coun. Ian MacRae visited the proposed site, grappled with the issues, and supports the plan for the new school.
“I had the opportunity to drive out along Eighth Line, in fact I used to commute it years ago,” MacRae said. “And I also visited the site and met with several of the members of the school committee and reviewed all of the concerns raised during the public meeting. And I was satisfied with what I heard."
Specifically, there was concern for safe drinking water in the school and the chance it may be polluted by the farm.
“As well I’d raised the issue of the proposed well's exposure to run off from the feedlot, and upon visiting the site, I saw the area’s topography and I don’t see that as an issue, because the well is going to be located near the top of the hill, so away from the feedlot. So I certainly have no problems with this request.”
