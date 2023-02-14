At age 88, when Orville Willis talks about his life, he sums it up in three words: “We did it.”
Mr Willis and his wife of 66 years, Greta, started their life together with a dream and $6,500. Mr Willis recalls how his father told him he didn’t think he would make it.
But, this past July the pair was honoured at the 2022 PEI Potato Blossom Festival’s annual farmer’s banquet when they were presented with a special Industry Achievement Award as potato industry pioneers.
Orville Willis is a well known name in the Island’s potato industry and in 2003 he was inducted into the PEI Potato Hall of Fame. The achievement award is presented each year to a person from the West Prince area who has contributed to the promotion and growth of the industry.
Mr Willis was born in Kingston, PEI and moved to O’Leary with his parents in 1951. That is when the family business under the direction of his father Charles, C.F. Willis Produce was formed.
Although Mr Willis stepped up to run the business he values how much his wife helped him over the years.
“I’ve honestly never even thought what I would have done if I hadn’t had her, it just wasn’t an option.”
While Mr Willis was flying around North America making connections for the business which bought, packaged and exported potatoes, he credits Greta for raising their three children.
“All three of our children have found success and have grown into great people, she really did raise them well.”
Seventy years ago, when Mr Willis was just an 18-year-old kid himself, he would make the trip from his home in Cardigan to O’Leary to see his future bride on Sunday mornings.
Mr Willis said he only missed one weekend visit in three years and it was due to a snowstorm that knocked power out for over a month.
Looking back he doesn’t regret a single one of those long and potentially dangerous trips, and in fact they are among his fondest memories.
“I knew we were going to be married the first time I ever set eyes on her, so it feels like yesterday.”
Mr Willis first knew Greta loved him too when she asked him to change the days he visited.
“I used to come early in the morning on Sunday because I’d work a good long day Saturday, but then one day she got in my ear and said, ‘you know, if you start coming on Saturdays we can spend more time together’.”
“That was that, I changed things around and started coming on Saturday.”
As their children got older, Mr Willis would go on to own O’Leary Potato Packers with Warren Ellis, a business he worked and grew until he retired in 2010.
Though he looks back on his time in the industry with a smile, he said it isn’t necessarily the work he misses.
“I definitely don’t miss the potatoes, I’ve seen enough of those things to last a lifetime, “ Mr Willis said with Greta chiming in that you wouldn’t know he feels that way with how many he eats.
“What I miss about the industry is the people. Over the years I can say that in general people were great to deal with and a lot of customers and associates became friends.”
When Mr Willis looks back at the industry he sees many changes, mostly in how potatoes are sorted, organized and sold.
“We didn’t used to take the small potatoes, now they are being sold as a different product for more money.”
It’s not just the size of the product consumers’ demand that has changed from when Mr Willis first got into the industry. For example there was no such thing as pre-washed potatoes on the market.
Despite all the changes, which came with ups and downs, Mr Willis said he wouldn’t change how his life played out.
“I’d do it all again for sure.”