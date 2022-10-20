Elgin County’s first hospice is getting a $500,000 boost from a construction company, bringing the project a step closer to development.
At an announcement in St. Thomas on Thursday, Hospice of Elgin officials said the “monumental gift” from Doug Tarry Homes would help support the construction of the 16,000-square-foot (1,440-square-metre) building in the city’s north end. Work is slated to begin in March.
“This (Tarry) family and this company are all in,” Laura Sherwood, director of hospice partnerships, said in an interview.
“They have supported us not only financially but with leadership, and they’re also supporting the design and the development of the hospice. This project will be happening very quickly in our community,” she said.
The hospice, to be built at 2 Edgeware Rd. near Waterworks Park, will support more than 500 people in Elgin each year, serving as a palliative-care centre for individuals at home, in the community or on site.
Carolyne Tarry said her family is honoured to support the project.
“We’re blessed as a family to be able to do this,” she said tearfully. “It’s needed in the future.”
Doug Tarry Homes was founded in 1954 by Doug Tarry Sr. and has developed a reputation as an innovative builder with a focus on carbon reduction and climate-resilient construction. The company has supported many community projects.
A palliative-care clinic, 10 private hospice suites with 24/7 care, and a grief and bereavement centre are among the proposed plans for the hospice. It will also include spaces for families to stay overnight, children’s support and play, and spiritual care.
The new building is expected to bring more than 30 jobs and 200 volunteer opportunities to the region.
Elgin is the only county in Southwestern Ontario without a hospice. And with an aging demographic, an end-of-life care centre is “long overdue,” said Bob Jones, a retired family physician who sits on the Hospice of Elgin board.
“We’ve always had an elderly population compared to the provincial average,” he said, adding “families and individuals at end of life have struggled to find care.”
Community members and officials behind the project are working to raise $13 million in the community. The project also received more than $15 million from Ontario's Ministry of Health in 2019.
“We’re still several million short of our $13-million goal, but by our projections, we are going to be capable of making that number,” Jones said, adding the people of county “has always been incredibly generous.”
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada
[related_links /]