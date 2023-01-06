Renfrew -- Just in time for Christmas and the New Year.
In what is a coup, the NHL's Montreal Canadiens generously donated a substantial amount of memorabilia and merchandise to be displayed permanently at the NHA/NHL Birthplace Museum in Renfrew as a tribute to the franchise's connections to the town.
The gift of goodies includes a game-used Mike Hoffman stick, a pair of gloves worn by Dan Petry, player pucks, pennants, flags, photographs and a Bernie (Boom Boom) Geoffrion retirement night warmup jersey.
The donation came about in response to a letter I sent by mail to Canadiens owner Geoff Molson, asking him if he might come to Renfrew to participate in a ceremony at the museum located inside the Ma-Te-Way Activity Centre.
As another option, Mr. Molson was asked in the letter if the Canadiens might like to donate some memorabilia or send a cash gift. He opted for a donation of memorabilia and turned the project over to Canadiens vice-president of marketing and brand communications, Jon Trzcienski and consumer-goods employee Zack Feldman
I've never been a Canadiens’ fan but I have always been a history buff enthused about hockey stories involving Renfrew because I was born in Renfrew, although my roots are in Douglas. That's why I wrote to Mr. Molson. I’ve always been a big supporter of the museum.
"Wow. Too good. This will make for a fantastic exhibit,'' said museum treasurer Doug Miller upon receiving word about the donation. "Their (Canadiens) recognition of Renfrew’s involvement in their existence is really neat and a steppingstone for future contact.''
Mr. Miller and his staff are eagerly generating more space and display cases and Canadiens fans and hockey fans in general will certainly love to see what the famous club has donated, some time in the next week or so.
Some people don't realize or know that Renfrew businessman Ambrose O'Brien founded the Canadiens close to 115 years ago as part of a new league, the National Hockey Association, which later became the National Hockey League.
“My total investment in forming the great Canadiens club was $5,000. I paid nothing for the franchise,” Ambrose once told a reporter. “That amount was for expenses, including guaranteeing of player salaries. The understanding was that the Canadiens’ franchise would be turned over to French sportsmen in Montreal as soon as practicable.”
The Renfrew Millionaires, thanks to Ambrose and his father M.J., a mining magnate, played in the NHA in 1909-1910 with players such as Newsy Lalonde, Cyclone Taylor, Sprague Cleghorn and Bert Lindsay suiting up.
The O'Briens financially backed the Canadiens, Renfrew, and two Northern Ontario towns, Haileybury and Cobalt, in the NHA when it was formed December 3, 1909. With that move, the O'Briens decided they wanted to try and win the Stanley Cup. This goal was never achieved but they are forever remembered for starting the league that became the NHL.
The Renfrew museum is a hidden gem and tourist attraction in the Upper Ottawa Valley and largely anonymous. Hopefully, the Canadiens' donation will spawn more visitors this year.
The museum gets an annual grant of $8,000 from the Town of Renfrew plus a cost-of-living allowance each year. The museum also has a number of sponsors.
“The town funding is a yearly grant,’’ Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon told the Leader. “The intent is to provide an increase year over year to match the cost-of-living adjustment. Municipalities often inadvertently starve their obligated committees by not building in predictable expenses to match cost increases.’’
So, you hockey fans in general and Canadiens' fans in Montreal and in Quebec and Canada, here's a chance to witness history. Make a trip to the Renfrew museum an item on your bucket list.
The museum is open Thursday and Friday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no official admission fee, but visitors are encouraged to contribute to a donation container.
